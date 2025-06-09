MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sizzling week ahead in the Valley!

PHOENIX — Sizzling heat is creeping in and Phoenix will be flirting with that dreaded 110-degree mark for the first time this year!

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for northwestern Mohave County, right along the Colorado River, from 10 a.m. Monday until 10 p.m. Tuesday. Temperatures there could top 110 degrees both afternoons, so make sure to limit your time outside and stay hydrated.

Here in the Valley, we'll come close to 110 degrees on Monday, too. If we don't hit it, we likely will at some point in the next 7 days.

Our average first 110-degree day is June 11th, so it's just that time of year when temperatures really start to sizzle.

If you're living in the Valley, there is a moderate to major risk for heat-related illnesses this week. That includes heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

More than half of our heat-related deaths last summer happened on moderate heat risk days. So, make sure to stay hydrated, limit your time outside during the hottest parts of the day (usually between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.), and wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

If you have to be outside during the heat of the day, take frequent breaks in the shade or inside to cool off and don't forget the sunscreen.

Winds will be breezy during the late afternoon and early evening hours over the next several days.

Although our Valley forecast will stay dry, there is a slight chance of a few isolated showers in the high country through Tuesday.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.47" (-1.45" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

