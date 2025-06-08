Five dead after wrong-way DUI crash on US 93 in northwestern Arizona

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ — Five people are dead after a wrong-way crash on US 93 in Mohave County.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday, they were called to a reported crash on US 93 near White Hills, which is about 20 miles from the Nevada border.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles involved in a crash. Both vehicles had caught fire.

Troopers believe that a Jeep station wagon was driving northbound in the southbound lanes when it hit a Hyundai station wagon head-on.

Two men were in the Jeep, and a man, a woman, and a young child were in the Hyundai.

All five people were killed in the crash.

Impairment is suspected to have played a role in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.