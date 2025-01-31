AM Roundup: Aircraft crash investigation, weekend warm-up, and birthing center concerns

PHOENIX — We're going into the weekend with much warmer temperatures than we felt earlier this week. This warm-up will bring us into the 80s by next week!

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Warm up in store for the weekend

Say goodbye to that brief taste of winter. Big warmth is on the way!

Today will be mild with highs in the upper 60s, then we're back to the 70s this weekend — and the 80s return early next week!

According to reporting from multiple outlets, crews have recovered the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder from American Airlines flight 5342, the jet that collided with a U.S. Army helicopter near Washington, D.C.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board told The New York Times and CNN Thursday night it had recovered two recorders, known as black boxes, both belonging to the jet. The recorders have been sent for further analysis at NTSB labs as the agency investigates the crash.

It was not clear if data recorders from the helicopter had been recovered.

Having a supportive community can be life-changing for many parents raising children with autism.

That's why a group of Valley moms are creating spaces to connect, share resources, and build lasting friendships with other moms who truly understand their journey.

For Stephanie, Sarah, and Jordan, the word “village” isn’t just a concept—it’s a mission.

They’re part of a powerhouse team behind MAKE— short for Mamas of Autistic Kids Events.

Kaley O'Kelley sits down with this group of moms to hear their story of hope.

Building a village of support for Arizona families raising children with autism

Instead of celebrating a birth, a Valley couple had to say goodbye to their baby after a prolonged labor at a Mesa birthing center ended with a stillbirth.

Noelle Zmrzel has blamed the care she received at Willow Midwife Center for Birth and Wellness for what became a medical emergency. She had filed complaints against two midwives with the Arizona Department of Health Services, and she’s planning a lawsuit.

We've got you covered with multiple local eateries that were ranked nationally!

Several Valley restaurants landed on Yelp's ‘Top 100 Date Night Restaurants 2025.’

According to Yelp, the list was curated based on the data their team analyzed regarding “business rating and review volume.” Here’s how the local eateries ranked on the list:

The weekend is here! Parada Del Sol Parade, Concert in the Coliseum, Lunar New Year Festival, and the Arizona Renaissance Festival are just some of the fun events happening around the Valley.

