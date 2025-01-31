Things to do: Parada Del Sol Parade, Concert in the Coliseum, Lunar New Year Festival, AZ Renaissance Festival

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on January 31 - February 2.
Friday, January 31
NBA G-League: San Diego Clippers vs. Valley Suns
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $15
The Valley Suns will host the San Diego Clippers in the NBA G-League on Friday night at 7 p.m.
Saturday, February 1
Parada Del Sol Parade and Trail's End Festival
When: Parade at 9:30 a.m. | Festival at 12 p.m.
Where: Old Town Scottsdale
Cost: Free Admission
Gather up your western attire, lawn chairs and family members, the 71st Annual Parada del Sol Parade & Trail’s End Festival is coming to Old Town Scottsdale this Saturday! The Parada del Sol Historic Parade has been a Scottsdale, AZ tradition since 1953. The streets of Old Town Scottsdale welcome over 30,000 spectators and nearly 150 Parade entries marching down Scottsdale Road.
WM Phoenix Open Concert in the Coliseum: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
When: Gates open at 3:30 p.m. | Show starts at 7 p.m.
Where: 16th Hole at TPC Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start at $275
Country music superstar Blake Shelton and three-time GRAMMY winner Gwen Stefani will take center stage live from the iconic 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale as co-headliners for the 2025 edition of the Concert in the Coliseum
Phoenix Chinese Week Lunar New Year Festival
When: Saturday - Sunday
Where: Steele Indian School Park, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
Celebrate the Year of the Snake and experience the sights, sounds, and tastes of the 35th Annual Phoenix Chinese Week Lunar New Year Festival. Enjoy continuous live entertainment, including dragon and lion dances, folk dances, musical performances, tai chi, martial arts demonstrations, and delicious Asian food trucks.
When: Saturday - Sunday
Where: 12601 East US Highway 60 Gold Canyon, AZ
Cost: $36 general admission
Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! Take a stroll through the colorful Village of Fairhaven where history comes alive with non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive entertainment like no place else! Shop an abundance of arts and crafts in the village open-air Artisan Market! Adventure awaits with games and rides, valiant jousting knights on horseback, majestic falconry, and more.
MBB: University of Arizona vs. Arizona State University
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $50
The Duel in the Desert! Arizona State University will take on University of Arizona in college men’s basketball on Saturday afternoon at 11 a.m.
WBB: BYU vs. Arizona State University
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $20
ASU women’s basketball will face off against BYU at Desert Financial Arena on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $57
R&B ONLY LIVE is a live music experience dedicated to celebrating R&B music from past to present. It’s a DJ-driven event where audiences can sing, dance, and enjoy a nostalgic journey through R&B music’s greatest hits and modern favorites.
Tommy James and The Shondells with Special Guest The Association
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $35
Tommy James and The Shondells with Special Guest The Association is hitting the stage at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix Saturday night at 8 p.m.
Sunday, February 2
Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival
When: Saturday - Sunday | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: 15205 N Kierland Blvd Scottsdale, AZ
Cost: Free Admission
Experience a fun weekend at Kierland Commons where shopping, fine art, wine, dining, and music come together in perfect harmony! Immerse yourself in the creative world as you explore stunning sculptures, captivating paintings, intricate mixed media, fine jewelry, and photography from over 100 talented artists.