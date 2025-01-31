Things to do: Parada Del Sol Parade, Concert in the Coliseum, Lunar New Year Festival, AZ Renaissance Festival

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on January 31 - February 2.

Friday, January 31

NBA G-League: San Diego Clippers vs. Valley Suns

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start at $15

The Valley Suns will host the San Diego Clippers in the NBA G-League on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 1

Parada Del Sol Parade and Trail's End Festival

When: Parade at 9:30 a.m. | Festival at 12 p.m.

Where: Old Town Scottsdale

Cost: Free Admission

Gather up your western attire, lawn chairs and family members, the 71st Annual Parada del Sol Parade & Trail’s End Festival is coming to Old Town Scottsdale this Saturday! The Parada del Sol Historic Parade has been a Scottsdale, AZ tradition since 1953. The streets of Old Town Scottsdale welcome over 30,000 spectators and nearly 150 Parade entries marching down Scottsdale Road.

Parada Del Sol Parade and Trail's End Festival

WM Phoenix Open Concert in the Coliseum: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

When: Gates open at 3:30 p.m. | Show starts at 7 p.m.

Where: 16th Hole at TPC Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start at $275

Country music superstar Blake Shelton and three-time GRAMMY winner Gwen Stefani will take center stage live from the iconic 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale as co-headliners for the 2025 edition of the Concert in the Coliseum

Phoenix Chinese Week Lunar New Year Festival

When: Saturday - Sunday

Where: Steele Indian School Park, Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Celebrate the Year of the Snake and experience the sights, sounds, and tastes of the 35th Annual Phoenix Chinese Week Lunar New Year Festival. Enjoy continuous live entertainment, including dragon and lion dances, folk dances, musical performances, tai chi, martial arts demonstrations, and delicious Asian food trucks.

Bruce Yeung

Arizona Renaissance Festival

When: Saturday - Sunday

Where: 12601 East US Highway 60 Gold Canyon, AZ

Cost: $36 general admission

Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! Take a stroll through the colorful Village of Fairhaven where history comes alive with non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive entertainment like no place else! Shop an abundance of arts and crafts in the village open-air Artisan Market! Adventure awaits with games and rides, valiant jousting knights on horseback, majestic falconry, and more.

Arizona Renaissance Festival



MBB: University of Arizona vs. Arizona State University

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $50

The Duel in the Desert! Arizona State University will take on University of Arizona in college men’s basketball on Saturday afternoon at 11 a.m.

WBB: BYU vs. Arizona State University

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $20

ASU women’s basketball will face off against BYU at Desert Financial Arena on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m.

R&B Only Live

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $57

R&B ONLY LIVE is a live music experience dedicated to celebrating R&B music from past to present. It’s a DJ-driven event where audiences can sing, dance, and enjoy a nostalgic journey through R&B music’s greatest hits and modern favorites.

Tommy James and The Shondells with Special Guest The Association

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $35

Tommy James and The Shondells with Special Guest The Association is hitting the stage at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix Saturday night at 8 p.m.

Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP Tommy James and the Shondells perform on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the Des Plaines Theatre in Des Plaines, Ill. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Sunday, February 2

Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival

When: Saturday - Sunday | 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: 15205 N Kierland Blvd Scottsdale, AZ

Cost: Free Admission

Experience a fun weekend at Kierland Commons where shopping, fine art, wine, dining, and music come together in perfect harmony! Immerse yourself in the creative world as you explore stunning sculptures, captivating paintings, intricate mixed media, fine jewelry, and photography from over 100 talented artists.