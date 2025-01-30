Building a village of support for Arizona families raising children with autism

PHOENIX — Having a supportive community can be life-changing for many parents raising children with autism.

That's why a group of Valley moms are creating spaces to connect, share resources, and build lasting friendships with other moms who truly understand their journey.

For Stephanie, Sarah, and Jordan, the word “village” isn’t just a concept—it’s a mission.

They’re part of a powerhouse team behind MAKE— short for Mamas of Autistic Kids Events.

"MAKE came about because we realized that the three of us, and many of us, are really lucky that we have friends in person who are on a similar journey to us," said Stephanie.

"Someone that understands the same day-to-day struggles that you might be going through or difficult periods that you need to work through. And we just sort of came up with the idea of, you know, like what if we just... tried it," added Sarah.

"Let's just plan something," said Jordan.

As it turns out, a lot of moms were looking for this kind of support. The first-ever MAKE event sold out!

“We had 65 attendees at our first event with a waitlist of over 40 people,” Sarah explained. "We've just been steadily allowing more and more and we just keep having waitlists."

"So, we're just trying to meet that need," added Jordan.

MAKE events are more than just a fun evening out. They offer real support, real friendships, and real resources for moms of children with autism.

From speech and occupational therapists to dietitians and specialists, every gathering includes guest experts sharing guidance and answering questions.

"Last time we had a dietitian talking to these moms for free, answering questions. I've been there teaching people about devices and then we also have, you know, sign-up sheets for play dates so that people can meet other moms with kids like theirs in their area and make some friendships," Stephanie explained.

The support found for Jordan is creating an even closer bond with her sons who are finally being heard.

"Having a communication device is — I can't state how much it has changed our lives. It's given my boys a voice," she said.

While the focus is on helping moms navigate autism and providing resources, the heart of MAKE is about making them feel appreciated.

“We make sure our moms feel spoiled! Every event has swag bags, amazing food, drinks, and even a photo booth. It’s about filling their cups, so they leave feeling loved and appreciated," said Stephanie.

For these moms, it’s about leaning into one another and embracing the beauty in their unique journey.

“Life might look different than what you pictured, but it can be beautiful," Stephanie added.

After a year of successful events, MAKE is gearing up for its next big gathering on Feb. 15, 2025. It's a Galentine’s-themed celebration for moms at the Children’s Museum of Phoenix.

To learn more about MAKE events, click here.