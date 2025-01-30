MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Drying and warming trend returns to AZ

PHOENIX — After Phoenix's first measurable rainfall in months, high pressure builds back in, bringing a steady warming trend through next week.
Today's highs will reach the mid 60s, still running below average for late January, but a return to the 70s is on tap for the first weekend of February.
The warm-up continues into next week, with Phoenix climbing into the low to mid-80s by Monday and Tuesday. Overnight temperatures will rise as well, with much of the Valley seeing lows in the 50s by the weekend.
A slight cooldown arrives by mid-to-late next week, but temperatures should hold in the 70s, just in time for this year's Phoenix Open.
2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.01" (-0.83" from average)
_________________________________________
2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)
Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)
__________________________________________
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________
______________________________________