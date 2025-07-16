AM Roundup: Adelita Grijalva wins CD7 Democratic primary, Chandler PD recommends charges after drowning

Good Wednesday morning! We're waking up to a few showers across the Valley and other parts of the state.

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for July 16; here's what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Monsoon storm chances increasing

Storm chances are on the rise over the next couple of days! Here in the Valley, our best shot at rain comes this morning and again later tonight into early Thursday. Outside of those windows, expect partly cloudy skies with a high of 101º.

Check the radar here:

The Chandler Police Department is recommending charges against the father of a 3-year-old boy who drowned in Chandler in May.

On Tuesday, officials announced that the department was recommending a Class 4 felony charge of child abuse against Brady Kiser. The recommendation was submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review.

The incident happened at a home near Cooper and Chandler Heights roads on May 16.

When police officers arrived, they found an unconscious boy and began CPR until fire crews arrived.

According to officials, 3-year-old Trigg Kiser was pulled from a swimming pool. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Phoenix fire crews say 11 people have been displaced Tuesday night after crews responded to two separate fires.

Fire crews were called out to a house fire near 35th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Officials say when crews arrived, a garage was fully engulfed.

While conducting a search of the home, crews found two dogs. Officials attempted to resuscitate them but say it was too late.

Fire crews were also called to the area of 61st Avenue and McDowell for another house fire. When crews arrived, heavy smoke was visible near the rear of the home, officials say.

Crews say each house was cleared of all occupants.

A Glendale voter who changed her name when she got married says other women need to be aware of the extra burden they may face when providing proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote.

Brenda Shearer is one of the 83,000 Maricopa County voters who must provide proof of citizenship after an Arizona Motor Vehicle Division data error incorrectly marked her as having done so, letting her cast a full ballot for decades.

“How many people don't have this or that and have to go scurrying around to get copies of this, copies of that?” she said.

The Maricopa County Recorder’s Office sent her a letter last month instructing her to send in proof of citizenship, such as a copy of her passport or birth certificate. But Shearer quickly realized she had a problem: The last name on her birth certificate is her maiden name, not her married name.

“I can't be the only one asking that question,” she said.

Shearer was divorced in 1987 but kept her married name, adding a new wrinkle.

“If it was nothing more than just the birth certificate and their signed form, easy-peasy,” she said.

Voters in southern Arizona have nominated Democrat Adelita Grijalva to advance to a special general election to replace the late U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva in Arizona's 7th Congressional District.

Raúl Grijalva was one of the most senior and progressive power brokers on Capitol Hill.

His death in March left the seat wide open for the first time in over two decades.

Adelita Grijalva was up against a crowded field of Democrats in Tuesday's primary but was regarded as the frontrunner.

Grijalva will face off against Republican Daniel Butierez, who won the Republican nomination Tuesday, in the special general election on September 23.