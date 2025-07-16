MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storm chances back in the Valley!

PHOENIX — Monsoon moisture is streaming back into Arizona, and with it, storm chances are making a return!

Some spots in the North Valley picked up light rain this morning, with totals ranging from just a few hundredths to around two-tenths of an inch.

Our best chance for storms in the Valley will be this morning and again late Wednesday into early Thursday.

During that time, we could see all the classic monsoon hazards: gusty winds, blowing dust, frequent lightning, downpours, and even localized flooding.

Temperatures will also take a dip, with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s both Wednesday and Thursday.

A few isolated storms may linger into Friday, but storm chances will drop off heading into the weekend as drier air moves in.

Meanwhile, the high country is in for more widespread monsoon activity through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Be alert for the risk of flash flooding, especially near recent burn scars.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-1.67" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-0.22" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

