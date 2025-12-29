AM Roundup: 4 hurt in downtown Phoenix shooting, Trey McBride makes NFL history, rain chances ahead

PHOENIX — It's the last Monday of 2025!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, December 29; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Breezy start to the week

It’ll be a breezy and mild start to the week, with Valley highs in the mid-70s and lows in the mid-50s. Winds will run 10-15 mph today, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Storm chances are in the forecast later in the week.

See the forecast from Kidcaster Kamron:

Kidcaster Kamron gives your Monday morning forecast from Keller Elementary School

Four people were taken to hospitals after a shooting early Sunday morning near 1st Street and Washington Street in downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix police say officers responded to the area just before 2:30 a.m. and found multiple people who had been shot.

According to police, three women suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while one man was hurt and is in life-threatening condition.

Much of the police activity was centered near the bars and nightclubs on Washington between 1st and 2nd streets. Police have not confirmed where exactly the shooting began or what led up to it.

Four people hurt after early Sunday morning shooting in downtown Phoenix

Two men have been cited for allegedly stealing merchandise from a beloved Mesa street vendor before the Christmas holiday.

Mesa police confirmed Saturday that a 48-year-old man and a 59-year-old man were cited for the alleged theft of Sebastian Ibanez's Mexican-made brooms, mops, and blankets.

One of the two men was arrested for outstanding felony warrants.

Police say they used surveillance footage to locate and identify the suspects.

The stolen merchandise has not been recovered, though, according to Mesa police.

It is after Christmas, and you might be thinking about how to get rid of unwanted gifts or declutter your closets to make room for the new.

Thrift shops like Goodwill say they see a huge influx of donations during this time.

“I would never donate a Christmas gift," said Lane Dorunda, a Phoenix resident. “If I did donate a Christmas gift, I wouldn’t say anything.”

These Goodwill shoppers are hoping that after-Christmas drop-offs might mean quality markdowns on great merchandise.

Goodwill says many are looking to declutter their homes to make room for all the gifts during Christmas.

Valley shoppers hoping post-Christmas donations at thrift shops result in good finds

Tight end Trey McBride has been among the few bright spots in a difficult season for the Arizona Cardinals.

McBride had 10 catches in Sunday's 37-14 loss at Cincinnati, giving him 119 this season to break the NFL single-season record for a tight end.

He surpassed Zach Ertz’s 116 receptions in 2018. He also broke DeAndre Hopkins’ Cardinals franchise record of 115 catches, set in 2020.

For McBride, the accomplishment was bittersweet.

“I wish I was more excited about it right now,” he said. “Maybe after the season, looking back, it will be something that I’m thankful for and cherish. But right now, it’s frustrating.”