MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Breezy start to the week across Arizona

PHOENIX — We’re starting the week mild but breezy, with highs in the mid-70s and morning lows in the mid-50s across the Valley.

Expect winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 25 in the Valley

Winds will be even stronger in western Mohave County, where a Wind Advisory remains in effect through tonight. Gusts there could exceed 45 miles per hour.

Rain chances pick up as we head into New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, with some areas possibly seeing rain linger a bit longer.

There is still some uncertainty with the exact timing and how long the rain sticks around.

Right now, this looks like mainly a rain event, even in the high country, with snow levels staying high above 9,500 to 10,000 feet.

We will keep tracking it closely and continue to update you as we get closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 8.31" (+1.14" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

