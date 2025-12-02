AM Roundup: 3 dead after Tempe shootings, family of women killed in Bell Road crash speak out

PHOENIX — Happy Tuesday!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, December 2;

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Sunny and dry start to December across Arizona!

Our easy roll into December continues with plenty of sunshine and temperatures right where they should be. Highs will top out near 70º today, dropping into the 40s overnight and then sliding into the upper 60s tomorrow.

Three dead after two separate shootings in Tempe on Monday

Three people have died after two separate shootings in Tempe on Monday morning.

The first shooting took place at a strip mall near Rural and Guadalupe roads around 9 a.m.

Two Little Caesars employees, a man and a woman, were shot in the incident. Both later died.

The suspected shooter, the husband of the female victim, was taken into custody at the scene.

The second shooting happened a couple of hours later in the parking lot at Tempe Marketplace.

Police say a man and his girlfriend met the suspect to complete an online transaction when the shooting took place.

The man, who has not been identified, died at the scene. The suspect is still at large.

A shopping trip turned to tragedy for families on Friday, after a driver slammed into a car filled with teens and two young women.

Glendale Police said 21-year-old Jaslin Avila and 24-year-old Cynthia Morales died after the driver of a Hyundai crashed into their GMC around 5:30 p.m. on Bell Road near Loop 101.

Family confirmed that Avila and Morales were cousins who grew up together; their other younger teenage siblings were in the car at the time and suffered injuries.

“They were raised together, played together, went together, and they will be in eternity, forever, together,” Avila’s mother, Yuri Morales, said. "They were so successful, being so young, and their lives, even though they were short, they were full of happiness, full of love.”

Morales said the family was all together for Thanksgiving, and the five cousins decided to go Christmas shopping on Black Friday.

Family remembers two young women killed in serious Black Friday crash in Glendale

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is calling on the Legislature to pass several tax cuts from President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill at the state level.

She is supporting state versions of tax breaks, such as raising the standard deduction, an additional deduction for seniors, and more.

But Republican state lawmakers say her proposal doesn’t include all of the tax cuts in Trump’s tax bill.

Why Gov. Katie Hobbs is calling for some tax cuts

The Arizona Cardinals will not open quarterback Kyler Murray’s 21-day practice window this week despite the signal-caller being eligible to come off injured reserve.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Monday that Murray is “not quite there yet” with his foot sprain recovery.

Gannon explained that Murray has been able to do more than he had when he landed on IR, but the team is taking it day by day, entering Week 14.