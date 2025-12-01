Kyler Murray eligible to come off injured reserve, Cardinals say he is not ready

TEMPE, AZ — The Arizona Cardinals will not open quarterback Kyler Murray’s 21-day practice window this week despite the signal-caller being eligible to come off injured reserve.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Monday that Murray is “not quite there yet” with his foot sprain recovery.

Gannon explained that Murray has been able to do more than he had when he landed on IR, but the team is taking it day by day entering Week 14.

“My understanding is it’s a little early maybe for Kyler Murray. Thought he’d be fully healthy by now. Not quite yet,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. “Certainly seems like it’s going to be Jacoby Brissett for at least another week and potentially more.”

Murray suffered a foot injury in Arizona’s 22-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 5. He missed the next three games before being placed on IR following the Cardinals’ Monday Night Football win over the Dallas Cowboys.

