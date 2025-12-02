Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Sunny and dry start to December across Arizona!

It's a sunny and dry start to December across Arizona. Temperatures are pretty close to average with Valley neighborhoods topping out in the upper 60s to low 70s throughout the week. Overnight lows will stay chilly as temperatures drop into the mid 40s to low 50s across the Phoenix metro area.
PHOENIX — It's a nice start to December across Arizona.

Temperatures are pretty close to average with Valley neighborhoods topping out in the upper 60s to low 70s throughout the week.

Overnight lows will stay chilly as temperatures drop into the mid 40s to low 50s across the Phoenix metro area.

Up north, temperatures will stay freezing overnight in many spots and now a new Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of Mohave County until 9 a.m. this morning.

So remember to "Protect the P's" when temperatures are freezing: people, pets, plants, and pipes.

We are also tracking another storm system set to swing into northern Arizona on Wednesday.

It's looking fairly weak overall, but we could see a bit of snow along the Mogollon Rim, as well as in the White Mountains and Chuska Mountains, Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning.

The snow level will be around 5,000 feet and only an inch or two is expected.

Here in the Valley, our forecast will stay dry with just a few clouds passing through.

High pressure returns again over the weekend and early next week, keeping our forecast dry and warming us back up into the 70s.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 8.28" (+1.76" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

