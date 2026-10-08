Tailgating on a budget: Phoenix deli expert shares money-saving tips for game day

PHOENIX — Football season is here, and for many fans, that means firing up the grill, gathering with friends and preparing a game-day feast. But hosting a tailgate can get expensive.

According to a study by Oddspedia, the average NFL tailgate costs approximately $211 for four people, including parking, with roughly $$147 going toward food and drinks.

The good news? A little planning, creative food preparation, and smart grocery shopping can help football fans save money without sacrificing the fun.

At Phoenix's Miracle Mile Deli, feeding hungry crowds is a family tradition dating back to 1949. Josh Garcia, the third generation of his family to run the business, says the secret to a successful tailgate is thinking small.

"So the big thing that we do at Miracle Mile, and we've seen also around various tailgates, is doing everything on a smaller scale," Garcia said.

Instead of serving full-sized sandwiches and desserts, Garcia recommends cutting food into smaller portions.

Sandwiches can be sliced in half, while cheesecake, brownies, carrot cake, and pies can be divided into bite-sized pieces. The idea is to give guests more variety while making the food stretch further.

Garcia also recommends using smaller plates or divided takeout containers to help guests carry several items at once.

"Little bites of everything, so people can really enjoy themselves and be mobile and interact with each other," Garcia explained.

For fans serving hot food away from home, Garcia demonstrated a flameless warming system called Speed Heat.

The water-activated system produces heat without an open flame, making it an option for serving foods like Miracle Mile Deli's hot pastrami buffet.

"I'm going to pour a half of a 20-ounce bottle here," Garcia explained during his demonstration.

He said the system begins producing steam in about 60 seconds and can keep food warm for up to an hour.

Small Speed Heat starter kits for home parties generally cost between $30 and $60, depending on the kit.

Not every tailgating accessory needs to be purchased new.

Garcia recommends reusing cardboard six-pack beverage carriers to organize condiments and seasonings.

"The cool thing is you can multi-purpose these sort of six-pack containers," he said.

Ketchup, mustard, salt, pepper, and hot sauce can all fit inside, creating a portable condiment station.

A divided serving tray can also be used to organize pre-sliced lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and other burger toppings.

Another way to make game day easier is to prepare as much food as possible ahead of time.

Garcia recommends assembling small kebabs on toothpicks, portioning hamburger patties and slicing toppings the night before.

For burgers, he suggests separating patties with wax paper so they can be easily pulled apart and placed on the grill.

He also recommends purchasing bread and rolls when they're on sale, then freezing them until they're needed.

These simple steps can reduce last-minute preparation and help hosts take advantage of grocery store discounts.

Garcia says one of the biggest money-saving opportunities comes before shoppers even enter the grocery store.

Rather than creating a menu first and purchasing everything at regular price, he recommends researching weekly advertisements, digital coupons, and store promotions.

"If you look at a specific day of the week, and of course the coupons, those are different things that you can look at that may be able to save you a few dollars and really make this more affordable in the long run," Garcia said.

Retailers are also offering game-day options for shoppers looking to feed a crowd on a budget.

At Walmart, a fall slow-cooker chili recipe or a burger watch-party spread can serve eight people for approximately $6 per person. Walmart also offers one-click ingredient shopping, allowing customers to add the items needed for their game-day meals directly to an online cart.

Kroger stores feature a selection of spread essentials, including pizza, wings, and other party favorites, with options starting at just a few dollars.

Meanwhile, Target's tailgating collection includes essentials such as disposable utensils and portable grills to help shoppers prepare for their next football gathering.

Prices, promotions, and availability may vary by location.

Garcia's biggest piece of advice is to stay flexible when planning your game-day menu.

"If you're trying to do this on a budget, by all means, take the time, research your different grocery stores, look at the different places that are offering different specials," Garcia said. “Maybe focus your menu on that specific protein, or that specific side, or that specific roll that you've been wanting to get your hands on and serve to your friends and family.”

He recommends building the menu around whichever proteins, sides, or breads are discounted that week.

With a little preparation, football fans can spend less on their tailgate spread and more time enjoying the game.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.