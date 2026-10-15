How to save money on fall home decor that lasts through Christmas

PHOENIX — As the holiday season approaches, decorating your home for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas can quickly add up. But shopping experts with a few simple strategies, shoppers can create a festive space without buying an entirely new collection of decorations for every holiday.

For Peoria, Arizona resident Cindy O'Connor, decorating for fall is a tradition. Her secret to saving money is choosing pieces she can reuse year after year and repurpose throughout the season.

"What I've done over the past few years is I've just bought, like, the ceramics and the prettier pumpkins, and then just add to it each year. So it saves a lot," O'Connor said.

At Walmart, store manager Matt Carter demonstrated how shoppers can make those simple changes without replacing their entire arrangement.

Carter says one strategy is to start with a versatile base, such as a cutting board or decorative tray, and build a centerpiece around it with two candle bases and one vase. By changing just a few flowers, candles, or seasonal accessories, the same display can transition from Halloween to Thanksgiving and even Christmas.

“So it’s really a simple change,” Carter said. “We're going to reuse our cutting board. We've got the same beautiful candle stands, and the same great vase.”

Carter showed arrangements costing less than $40, with candles starting around $4 and seasonal foliage picks available for less than $1.

"Very simple and easy transitions, because we're all kind of time-sensitive during the holidays, and it gives you some easy solutions," Carter said.

Walmart also offers fall home decor through its Celebrate brand and the new My Texas House Harvest Collection, which features more designer-inspired options.

The retailer began offering nationwide deals on fall decor Tuesday, October 13, although merchandise selection and availability vary by location.

For shoppers looking to stretch their decorating budgets even further, secondhand stores offer another option.

At Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona, fall merchandise includes wreaths, table runners, decorative pumpkins, wall art, and centerpieces.

During our visit, we found a fall wreath for $9, a decorative pumpkin piece for $2.99, a table centerpiece for $3.99, and a seasonal welcome sign for just 99 cents.

"When you stop at any local Goodwill right now, you will see that it is fall galore," Mjellma Gashijoco, Goodwill Manager of Social Media and Communications, said.

Gashijoco said shoppers can find affordable decorations for hosting fall gatherings or simply creating a cozy atmosphere at home.

"If you are setting up for a fall party, you can find anything that you need for that party here at Goodwill," she said.

"So we've got table runners, we have wreaths, we have nice little pumpkin decor, anything to really spruce up your space and really make it feel all warm and cozy."

Shopping secondhand can also extend the life of home decorations while supporting community programs.

"When you shop and donate, you are helping provide no-cost career and education services to the community," Gashijoco said.

For O'Connor, the key to decorating on a budget is choosing a consistent color scheme and building on what you already own.

"So I chose mercury glass and like the tans, and then can add to that, or you can do your traditional colors and add to that," O'Connor said.

By investing in versatile decorations, taking advantage of seasonal deals, and considering secondhand finds, shoppers can create a beautiful home that transitions through the holidays without overspending.

"I love it,” O’Connor said. “Because then I don't have to decorate twice!"

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