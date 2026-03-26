Asked & Answered: Why Phoenix TSA wait times don’t match long security lines

PHOENIX — During the partial government shutdown, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s TSA wait time tracker has become a popular tool for travelers. But many viewers have asked ABC15 why the posted times don’t always reflect the long lines they encounter at security checkpoints.

Airport officials tell ABC15 the wait times are generated by a fully automated system that updates in real time based on conditions at each checkpoint.

However, when lines grow long and extend beyond the checkpoint area, those estimates can become less precise.

“We are actively exploring improvements to make the system more accurate under these conditions,” Sky Harbor officials said.

Reporter tip:

Despite occasional discrepancies, the wait time tracker can still be a helpful guide.

If you see wait times climbing into the high 20- to 30-minute range or higher, that may be a sign that lines are longer than usual.

Travelers should consider arriving at the airport earlier than normal — around two hours ahead of departure — when wait times are elevated.

As an added option, passengers can visit Sky Harbor’s website to reserve a free time slot to enter a TSA checkpoint, helping reduce uncertainty during busy travel periods.

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