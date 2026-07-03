'It's time to do your job': Maricopa County supervisor calls on Recorder Justin Heap to end voting dispute

PHOENIX — With early voting underway, an Arizona progressive group celebrated the expansion of early-voting sites and slammed Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap’s moves to take control over early voting.

Living United for Change in Arizona, or LUCHA, has backed the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in their dispute with Heap over who has control over early voting. The recorder has tried to limit voting locations in areas like South and West Phoenix, said Gina Mendez, LUCHA organizing director.

“It was really upsetting that our county recorder was trying to limit those centers, especially in communities of color,” she said.

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This year, Maricopa County began early voting with 16 vote centers, up from 12.

Past recorders and the board shared responsibility for early voting, but Heap says state law gives him, not the supervisors, authority. He sued last year, and case has made its way to the Arizona Supreme Court.

Heap and the board are set to meet in mediation to try to settle the dispute.

Supervisor Steve Gallardo said Heap needs to work with the board.

“It’s time to grow up,” said Gallardo, the lone Democrat on the board. “You were elected by the people to do a job, and it is time to do your job.”

He called on Heap to “stop listening” to American First Legal, a nonprofit founded by President Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller that is representing Heap in court.

“If you're not willing to do your job, resign and allow us to appoint someone that will do their job,” Gallardo said.

Heap's office did not respond to a request for comment.

LUCHA members said they are encouraging Arizonans to vote.

“When facing authoritarianism, these elections are more important than any other,” Albert Rivera said. “It is time to do our part and vote.”

And voters can cast their ballot with confidence, Gallardo said.

“We're going to do an election here in Maricopa County as we always have: Safe, secure and accurate,” he said.

In-person early voting for the Arizona primary is underway at 16 voting locations across the county. More sites will open up later in July.

Election Day is July 21.