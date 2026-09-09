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Hispanic Americans and the American Dream: Progress, optimism, and the gaps that remain

A Pew Research report finds Hispanics split on whether the American Dream is achievable — but data shows real economic gains, especially in Arizona.
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A Pew Research report finds Hispanic Americans split nearly down the middle on whether it's within reach. 1 in 5 say they've already achieved it, while more than 1 in 4 say it simply doesn't exist.

But the hard data tells a story of real progress — especially in Arizona. Hispanic household incomes are growing faster than the state median, and Hispanic homeownership is up more than 10 points in 10 years. Both still trail the state overall, but the gap is closing.

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