Wren House Brewing Co. announces opening date for its 'Südhalle' location

Here’s what you can expect about the 'Euro Beer Hall' in Ahwatukee
ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you a showcase of the best things to do this September, what new businesses are opening in our state and what new places to discover across town.
Wren House Brewing Co. is set to open ‘Wren Südhalle’ in Phoenix on September 16.
Posted at 4:04 PM, Sep 13, 2023
PHOENIX, AZ — Wren House Brewing Co. is set to open its European-inspired beer hall in Ahwatukee this weekend!

The brewing company posted on social media that the new location, called Wren Südhalle, passed its final inspection and therefore will officially open its doors on September 16 at 11 a.m. and will close at midnight.

Different from other locations, the Ahwatukee space will come with a kitchen! Who’ll lead its dish inspirations? None other than Derek Christensen.

“A Phoenix local, Derek spent years training and mastering his craft nationally and abroad before returning home to the Sonoran Desert,” read a statement from the brewery to ABC15. “For the last two years, he’s played a critical role at Bacanora, earning two James Beard nominations, one for Best New Restaurant and the second for Best Chef Southwest.”

The food is expected to be "an eclectic yet approachable mix of euro-inspired burgers, snacks and sandwiches.”

Südhalle is said to feature 24 taps with a mix of European imports, local wines, and Wren House classics.

“The beer list will always be changing, always be rotating- we’ve actually worked with a lot of importers on getting special beers that, you know, no one else in Arizona has or has had. So, it’ll be a really unique place for not only locals to come out but people that are really into kind of beer culture,” said Drew Pool, co-owner of Wren House, in a previous interview with ABC15.

ANOTHER LOCATION IN THE WORKS FOR 2024

Wren House Brewing Co. is one of the six recently announced businesses that’ll be breaking ground at the Paradise Valley Mall redevelopment project- which is called ‘PV’.

“For our spot in particular within the development, we will have a patio. It will be probably a similar size to our current taproom on 24th Street- so not huge, it’s going to be intimate for sure,” said Pool. “We’re expecting to do something unique, a little different than all of our other locations- so kind of bring a PV vibe to the space.”

According to Pool, this space is slated to open in fall 2024.

RELATED: LIST OF TENANTS COMING TO PV MALL’S REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT

