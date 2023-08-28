Wren House Brewing Co. partners with Derek Christensen for its new location

AHWATUKEE, AZ — Wren House Brewing Co. is set to open a European-inspired beer hall in Ahwatukee this year called Wren Südhalle; the new location will come with a kitchen! Who will lead its dish inspirations?

None other than Derek Christensen.

“A Phoenix local, Derek spent years training and mastering his craft nationally and abroad before returning home to the Sonoran Desert,” read a statement from the brewery to ABC15. “For the last two years he’s played a critical role at Bacanora, earning two James Beard nominations, one for Best New Restaurant and the second for Best Chef Southwest.”

The food is expected to be "an eclectic yet approachable mix of euro-inspired burgers, snacks and sandwiches.”

This 'Euro Beer Hall' in Ahwatukee is set to open in the following weeks; the location was originally set to open in July.

Wren House Brewing Co./ Hype Studios Exterior of Wren Südhalle in Phoenix/ interior rendering of what's to come at the new location.

Südhalle is said to feature 24 taps with a mix of European imports, local wines and Wren House classics.

“The beer list will always be changing, always be rotating- we’ve actually worked with a lot of importers on getting special beers that, you know, no one else in Arizona has or has had. So, it’ll be a really unique place for not only locals to come out but people that are really into kind of beer culture,” said Drew Pool, co-owner of Wren House.

The plan is to have this location open to the public every day with extended hours of operation during the weekend, according to Pool.

IF YOU GO



New location: 4025 E Chandler Blvd. in Phoenix

Wren House Brewing Co./ Hype Studios Current construction phase of the Wren Südhalle vs. a rendering of that area.

Phoenix Taproom: 2125 N. 24th St.

Wren House Prairie Patio: 6396 Lear Ln. in Prescott



ANOTHER LOCATION IN THE WORKS FOR 2024

Wren House Brewing Co. is one of the six recently announced businesses that’ll be breaking ground at the Paradise Valley Mall redevelopment project - which is called ‘PV’.

“For our spot [within] the development, we will have a patio. It will be probably a similar size to our current taproom on 24th street- so not huge, it’s going to be intimate for sure,” said Pool. “We’re expecting to do something unique, a little different than all of our other locations- so kind of bring a PV vibe to the space.”

This space is slated to open in the fall of 2024, according to Pool.

