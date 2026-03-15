2026 OSCARS: The 98th annual Academy Awards on ABC15

LOS ANGELES, CA — From the red carpet to the best moments of the ceremony, and the winners of the night, here are the star-studded moments of the 97th annual Academy Awards!

We adore Anna Cathcart's take on what XO, Kitty has taught her about love 📷 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/X8OcCXJPdB — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2026

Your stars favorite star. Amelia Dimoldenberg turning heads at the 98th #Oscars pic.twitter.com/unBpw0Bibs — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2026

Runway ready, even off duty. Calum Harper making an entrance at the 98th #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/wfY0PL0tTy — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2026

All the X’s and O’s for Anna Cathcart. 💌 Anna Cathcart arriving at the 98th #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/1iLFyCWe4f — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2026