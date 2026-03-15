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2026 OSCARS: The 98th annual Academy Awards on ABC15

Timeline of the 98th annual Academy Awards on ABC15
A small online bakery in Glendale is about to have a big moment connected to Hollywood’s biggest night. Taira Bagley, the founder of Haize &amp; Honey, has been selected to include her handcrafted chocolate chunk cookies in the “Everyone Wins” Oscar nominee gift bags.
Arizona cookie maker lands in Oscar nominee gift bags
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LOS ANGELES, CA — From the red carpet to the best moments of the ceremony, and the winners of the night, here are the star-studded moments of the 97th annual Academy Awards!

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