2026 OSCARS: The 98th annual Academy Awards on ABC15

LOS ANGELES, CA — From the red carpet to the best moments of the ceremony, and the winners of the night, here are the star-studded moments of the 97th annual Academy Awards!
We adore Anna Cathcart's take on what XO, Kitty has taught her about love 📷 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/X8OcCXJPdB— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2026
Your stars favorite star. Amelia Dimoldenberg turning heads at the 98th #Oscars pic.twitter.com/unBpw0Bibs— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2026
Runway ready, even off duty. Calum Harper making an entrance at the 98th #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/wfY0PL0tTy— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2026
All the X’s and O’s for Anna Cathcart. 💌 Anna Cathcart arriving at the 98th #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/1iLFyCWe4f— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2026
Berk’s finest has arrived. 🐉 Mason Thames stepping onto the red carpet at the 98th #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/0LsJn62WoF— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 15, 2026