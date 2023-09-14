What's happening this weekend in Phoenix | September 15-17

PHOENIX, Az. — If you're looking for something fun to do in Phoenix this weekend, September 15-17, there's plenty of action happening around the Valley.

Friday, September 15

'El Grito' Festival

When: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Where: 3rd Avenue & Adams Street, Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Info: Celebrate Mexican Independence Day with live music, food, Lucha Libre and more! Headliners for this year’s event are El Dasa and La Brazza Norteña.

El Grito Phoenix

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: Friday at 6:40 p.m. | Saturday at 5:10 p.m. | Sunday at 4:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $27

Info: The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Chicago Cubs for a weekend series at Chase Field. First pitch is Friday at 6:40 p.m.

Cirque Du Soleil Corteo

When: September 13 - 17

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $49

Info: Recognized all over the world, Cirque du Soleil has constantly sought to invoke imagination, provoke senses and evoke emotions. Discover the highly creative and artistic shows from Cirque du Soleil at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix this weekend.

The Addams Family at Fountain Hills Theater

When: September 15 - October 1

Where: Fountain Hills Theater Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Boulevard, Fountain Hills

Cost: $32 for Adults | $15 for Youth/Student

Info: Fountain Hills Theater presents The Addams Family! This comical musical feast embraces the wackiness in every family. It’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides her love to her father and begs him not to tell her mother.

Arabian National Breeder Finals

When: September 13-16

Where: Westworld of Scottsdale

Cost: Free Admission

Info: The Arabian Horse Association of Arizona is excited to announce the return of the Arabian National Breeder Finals at the Equidome of WestWorld in Scottsdale. The esteemed show will run from Wednesday, Sept. 13 to Saturday, Sept. 16, and will showcase the best the breed has to offer in an unparalleled venue.

Chiquis at Talking Stick Resort

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start around $40

Info: Chiquis will be performing at the Salt River Grand Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort on Friday night at 8 p.m.

Talking Stick Resort



Savor: Santana Tribute at Casino Arizona

When: Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Showroom at Casino Arizona, Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start at $20

Info: Savor was formed to honor the more than 50-year career of Latin-rock legend Carlos Santana — from the raw power of the self-titled album issued in 1969 to the recent spate of hits with current stars that makes Santana’s music so well-loved.

Saturday, September 16

10th Annual Garlic Festival

When: September 16-17 | September 23-24

Where: Queen Creek Olive Mill at 25062 S Meridian Rd, Queen Creek

Cost: Free Admission

Info: The 10th Annual Garlic Festival will be a stinkin’ good time this weekend! Enjoy live cooking demos, beer and wine garden, live music, raffles, games, and so much more.

Queen Creek Olive Mill 10th Annual Garlic Fest

Chandler Contigo Kickoff

When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Downtown Library at 22 S. Delaware Street, Chandler

Cost: Free Admission

Info: Join us for the Kickoff Festival on Sept. 16 and enjoy strolling mariachis, family crafts, and face painting. Take a tour of the cultures of the Americas with interactive presentations, then meet local Lucha Libre masked wrestlers and learn some moves. Experience different forms of Latin dance from Salsa to Ballet Folklorico. Artists young and old can try out screen printing or register for a special art book workshop.

Maná at Desert Diamond Arena

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $80

Info: Maná is coming back to Glendale! The concert kicks off at 8 p.m.

¡Viva México!

When: 5 p.m.

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: $7.50 General Admission

Info: Come party with us as we honor Mexican Independence Day with an exciting concert! The ASU Symphony Orchestra will perform pieces by Gabriela Ortiz, José Pablo Moncayo, and Silvestre Revueltas, to name a few. With plenty of surprises and stellar guests aligned, we will be collaborating with the ASU Mariachi ensemble led by Scott Glasser, as well as Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar as special guests of honor.

Eric Church ‘The Outsiders Revival Tour’

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix

Cost: General Admission Lawn starts at $60

Info: Eric Church is bringing his “The Outsiders Revival Tour’ to Phoenix!

Detroit City vs. Phoenix Rising FC

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $25

Info: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night on Saturday as Phoenix Rising FC hosts Detroit City.

Sunday, September 17

Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants

When: 1:05 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $215

Info: The Arizona Cardinals will take on the New York Giants at State Farm Stadium on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

Mexico in a Bottle

When: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: Walter Studios, Phoenix

Cost: $75 Admission

Info: Get ready for North America's biggest mezcal tasting event! Mexico in a Bottle features tastings for mezcal, Mexican rum, whiskey, gin, liqueur, butters, wine, and beer. Dive into Mexican culture and learn about flavors, history, and tradition.

Alejandro Fernandez

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $45

Info: Alejandro Fernandez returns to Phoenix this weekend! The musician will be performing at Arizona Financial Theatre at 8 p.m. Sunday night.

Phoenix Restaurant Week

When: Until September 17

Where: Arizona

Cost: Click here for more information

Info: Enjoy the last weekend of Arizona Restaurant Week! This tasting tour across the state offers foodies a wealth of dining opportunities and the chance to get outside their own neighborhood and try something new.

