Cirque du Soleil to stop in Phoenix for its ‘Corteo’ show

The talented team will perform seven shows at Footprint Center
ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you a showcase of the best things to do this September, what new businesses are opening in our state and what new places to discover across town.
Cirque du Soleil's 'Corteo'
Posted at 12:18 PM, Sep 06, 2023
PHOENIX — Cirque du Soleil is headed back to the Valley, this time they're set to perform ‘Corteo’ at Footprint Center!

“In a Cirque du Soleil first, the stage is central in the arena and divides the venue, with each half of the audience facing the other half, giving a unique perspective not only of the show, but also a performer’s eye view of the audience,” read a news release sent to ABC15 Arizona.

Other than being amazed by the acrobatic acts, detailed costumes, and unique use of props, the show will illustrate the story of a clown who "pictures" his own funeral. The show ‘Corteo’ promises the audiences a theatrical world of comedy, joy, illusions, and more.

Cirque du Soleil will present Corteo for seven shows that run from September 13 to 17 at Footprint Center. Here’s the schedule:

  • Wednesday, September 13, at 7:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, September 14, at 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, September 15, at 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, September 16, at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, September 17, at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

