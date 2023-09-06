Cirque du Soleil to stop in Phoenix for its ‘Corteo’ show

PHOENIX — Cirque du Soleil is headed back to the Valley, this time they're set to perform ‘Corteo’ at Footprint Center!

“In a Cirque du Soleil first, the stage is central in the arena and divides the venue, with each half of the audience facing the other half, giving a unique perspective not only of the show, but also a performer’s eye view of the audience,” read a news release sent to ABC15 Arizona.

Other than being amazed by the acrobatic acts, detailed costumes, and unique use of props, the show will illustrate the story of a clown who "pictures" his own funeral. The show ‘Corteo’ promises the audiences a theatrical world of comedy, joy, illusions, and more.

Cirque du Soleil will present Corteo for seven shows that run from September 13 to 17 at Footprint Center. Here’s the schedule:



Wednesday, September 13, at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 14, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 15, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 16, at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 17, at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

IF YOU GO



Event venue: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St.] in Phoenix

Cost: tickets start at $49.



