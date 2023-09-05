LIST: Celebrate 2023 Hispanic Heritage Month in the Valley with these events, concerts

PHOENIX — Hispanic Heritage Month is all about celebrating the Hispanic culture in our community and many organizations and businesses are getting ready to celebrate!

From festivals and concerts to special events, there are several fun things to do from September 15 to October 15 in different parts of the Valley.

Take a look at our full breakdown of things to do for Hispanic Heritage Month below:

'EL GRITO' FESTIVAL IN DOWNTOWN PHOENIX

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day with live music, food, Lucha Libre and more! Headliners for this year’s event are El Dasa and La Brazza Norteña.



Event location: 3rd Avenue & Adams Street in Downtown Phoenix

When: September 15 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Cost: free admission

CHANDLER CONTIGO KICKOFF



Event location: Downtown Library [22 S. Delaware Street] in Chandler

When: Saturday, September 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: free admission

¡VIVA! A CELEBRATION OF HISPANIC HERITAGE



Event location: Heritage District in Gilbert [ by Barrio Queen - 388 N Gilbert Road]

When: Friday, September 22, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: free admission

SOMOS PEORIA

Enjoy a night filled with live music, arts and crafts, lucha libre, a low-rider car display and more.



Event location: Old Town Peoria [ 8311 W Washington in Peoria]

When: Saturday, September 30, from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Cost: Free general admission, but there are VIP tickets starting at $40.

THE 24TH ANNUAL MARIACHI AND FOLKLÓRICO FESTIVAL

According to the Chandler Center for the Arts, the event will feature Alan Ponce, Deyra Barrera, Herencia Mexicana Arizona, Mariachi Sonido de Mexico, and Mariachi Lindas Mexicanas.



Event location: Chandler Center for the Arts [250 N. Arizona Avenue]

When: Saturday, October 7, at 7 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $48

DESERT BOTANICAL GARDEN EVENTS

Events location: 1201 n. Galvin Parkway in Phoenix.



GUELAGUETZA

When: October 7 and 8 [times vary]

Cost: Included with garden admission or membership.

When: October 18 & November 15 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: this is a ticketed- general admission $34.95/ members $29.95. Admission to the garden is also included with your ticket.

ROCKIN’ TACO STREET FEST



Event location: Dr. AJ Chandler Park [178 E Commonwealth Avenue] in Chandler

When: Saturday, September 23, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $15

MEXICAN BASEBALL FIESTA

Hermosillo vs Obregon

Game location: American Family Fields of Phoenix [3805 N. 53 rd Avenue] in Phoenix

Avenue] in Phoenix When: September 28 at 7 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $20

Sloan Park will host multiple matchups [2330 W Rio Salado Parkway] in Mesa



Hermosillo vs Guasave: Friday, September 29, at 7 p.m.

Guasave vs. Mexicali: Saturday, September 30 at 4 p.m.

Hermosillo vs Mexicali: Sunday, October 1 at 4 p.m.

CONCERTS AND SHOWS



BECKY G



Concert location: Arizona State Fairgrounds

The Phoenix show is part of her "MI CASA, TU CASA" tour, her first headlining tour, which will be stopping in 16 cities around the country.

When: Saturday, October 14.

Cost: tickets start at $27

LOS ÁNGELES AZULES



Concert location: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 West Washington Street] in Phoenix

When: Sunday, September 10, at 8 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $39.50

TEO GONZALEZ



Comedy show location: Celebrity Theatre [440 North 32nd Street] in Phoenix

When: Friday, September 15, at 8 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $15

ALEJANDRO FERNÁNDEZ: AMOR Y PATRIA US TOUR



Concert location: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 West Washington Street] in Phoenix

When: Sunday, September 17, at 8 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $28.75

¡#AmorYPatria2023 US TOUR ya está a la venta!

Acompáñenme en esta fiesta mexicana por todo Estados Unidos y Canadá.

🇲🇽🇺🇸❤️‍🔥🇨🇦



Encuentra BOLETOS de tu ciudad preferida AQUÍ! 🎫⬇️https://t.co/re8TqZfSIi pic.twitter.com/XKfS8437uo — Alejandro Fernández (@alexoficial) February 17, 2023

GEORGE LOPEZ: ALLLRIIIIGHHTTT!



Comedy show location: Celebrity Theatre [440 NORTH 32ND STREET] in Phoenix

When: Saturday, September 30, at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $31

SIN BANDERA - FRECUENCIA US TOUR 2023



Concert location: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 West Washington Street] in Phoenix

When: Saturday, September 30, at 8 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $53.45

OMAR CHAPARRO - SOY OMAR CHAPARRO



Concert location: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 West Washington Street] in Phoenix

When: Saturday, October 7, at 8 p.m.

Cost: tickets start at $39

FUERZA REGIDA

