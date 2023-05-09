Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Becky G to perform during Arizona State Fair Coliseum Concert Series

Part of her first headlining tour, 'MI CASA, TU CASA'
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Becky G
Posted at 7:11 AM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 10:21:33-04

PHOENIX — Becky G is headed to Phoenix this fall as part of the Coliseum Concert Series at the Arizona State Fair.

The singer will be performing on Oct. 14, 2023.

She joins previously announced Walker Hayes, Ne-Yo, Brothers Osborne and Carly Pearce, who are all performing during the series.

The Phoenix show is part of her 'MI CASA, TU CASA' Tour, her first headlining tour, which will be stopping in 16 cities around the country.

Becky G tour

Concert tickets go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m., online only at azstatefair.com. Prices start at $25 and include Fair Admission ($15).

The Arizona State Fair opens Friday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Oct 29. It is set to be open Thursdays through Sundays.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!