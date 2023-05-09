Becky G to perform during Arizona State Fair Coliseum Concert Series

PHOENIX — Becky G is headed to Phoenix this fall as part of the Coliseum Concert Series at the Arizona State Fair.

The singer will be performing on Oct. 14, 2023.

She joins previously announced Walker Hayes, Ne-Yo, Brothers Osborne and Carly Pearce, who are all performing during the series.

The Phoenix show is part of her 'MI CASA, TU CASA' Tour, her first headlining tour, which will be stopping in 16 cities around the country.

Becky G Facebook

Concert tickets go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m., online only at azstatefair.com. Prices start at $25 and include Fair Admission ($15).

The Arizona State Fair opens Friday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Oct 29. It is set to be open Thursdays through Sundays.