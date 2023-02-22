Arizona State Fair announces 2023 opening date

PHOENIX — The Arizona State Fair has announced its 2023 dates!

The fun will run from September 22 to October 29, starting a day earlier than last year! The official Facebook page of the fair stated the following: The 2023 Arizona State Fair will happen September 22 - October 29 at the Arizona State Fairgrounds. This is the best time of year to enjoy Arizona’s most popular event!

Event officials have not announced any ticket sales information or concert line-ups.

LOOKING BACK TO 2022

The video in the player below showcases treats that debuted in the 2022 AZ State Fair menu.

Some of the new include Tosti Elotes with Birria Beef, Hot Nashville Chicken Sandwich and the Dole Whip Sandía.

