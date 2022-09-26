Watch Now
2022 Arizona State Fair Food: Takis Loco Ramen, Tosti Elotes with Birria and more

The Arizona State Fair kicks off on September 23 and runs until October 30. What’s new in the food department? Some of the new items you’ll be seeing at the fair will include corn, Cheetos, Birria and other sweet/spicy flavors!
PHOENIX, AZ — You may want to head to the Arizona State Fair on an empty stomach because there are lots of new treats to try!

Some of the new items you’ll be seeing this year include Tostitos, Cheetos, birria and chicken!

Here’s your fair food breakdown:

SPICEY AND SAVORY

The image below showcases Tosti Elotes with Birria Beef, Takis Loco Ramen Gushers & Hot Cheeto Loco Bowl and Birria Ramen.

Left to right: Birria Ramen, Takis Loco Ramen Gushers & Hot Cheeto Loco Bowl, and Tosti Elotes with Birria Beef.
Other new treats include Hot Cheeto wings, Hot Nashville Chicken Sandwich and the Hot Cheeto Chicken Sandwich!

Your chicken sandwich cravings at the AZ State Fair
A SWEET ENCOUNTER

The bellow above showcases, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Funnel Cake, Cotton Candy Funnel Cake, Cap'n Crunch Funnel Cake, Krispy Kreme Deep Fried Banana Split Sandwich, and Dole Whip Sandía.

SWEET new treats at the AZ State Fair

“We’ve also got churros! We got deep-fried everything that’s going to [channel] all of the senses for you- with Snicker bars, Oreos, and Butterfingers,” said Dominic Palmieri, The Midway Gourmet.

Mangonada Limonada, Churros, and a Slushi Snowcone with PRIME.
NEW DRINKS

Mangonada Limonada and the Slushi Snowcone with PRIME. “PRIME is this new great drink, we’re actually using the PRIME as the snowcone juice and it is super fun- the kids are going to love it,” explained Palmieri.

  • Click here to see the full breakdown of what’s new at the fair!

$3 FOOD

You’ll be able to enjoy $3 food every Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to event officials.

  • Click here to see the full breakdown of all the DEALS AND PROMOTIONS there are at the AZ State Fair!

IF YOU GO

  • Mark your calendarArizona State Fair runs from Sep 23 - Oct 30
  • Gates open at noon, Thursdays through Sundays.
  • Location: 1826 W. McDowell Rd

Admission cost

  • General admission- ages 8 and up: $15
  • Children 7 and under enter for FREE.
