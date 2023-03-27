2023 Arizona State Fair to host concerts featuring Walker Hayes, Ne-Yo and more

PHOENIX — The Arizona State Fair has announced its lineup for the Coliseum Concert Series this fall!

Walker Hayes will be taking the stage on Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

Hayes will be followed by Ne-Yo on Friday, Oct. 20, Brothers Osborne on Saturday, Oct. 21, and Carly Pearce on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices start at $25 and include fair admission.

This is the first State Fair concert series after a three-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For decades, the Madhouse on McDowell hosted nightly concerts during the State Fair - Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and even Selena Gomez," said Wanell Costello, Executive Director of the Fair, in a press release. "The post pandemic music industry forced us to evolve our business model, and in order to bring back headliner talent, every seat is reserved and includes your Fair Admission."

The Arizona State Fair opens Friday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Oct 29. It is set to be open Thursdays through Sundays.

