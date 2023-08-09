AZ State Fair concerts include Becky G, Walker Hayes, Ne-Yo, tribute bands and others

More than just food, rides and fall fun- the Arizona State Fair is geared up for its Coliseum Concert Series this year! From R&B to country and Latin music, here’s the full breakdown:

WALKER HAYES



Date: Friday, October 13.

BECKY G



The Phoenix show is part of her "MI CASA, TU CASA" tour, her first headlining tour, which will be stopping in 16 cities around the country.

Date: Saturday, October 14.

NE-YO

Date: Friday, October 20.

BROTHERS OSBORNE



Date: Saturday, October 21.

CARLY PEARCE

Date: Saturday, October 28.

All the concerts start at 7 p.m.

According to event officials, ticket prices start at $25 and include fair admission.

The Arizona State Fair opens Friday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Oct 29. It is set to be open Thursdays through Sundays.

Location: 1826 W. McDowell Rd. in Phoenix

ARIZONA STATE FAIR BACKYARD CONCERT SERIES

Here’s what you need to know about the lineup of tribute bands and artists. These performances are included with your fair admission. Click here for updates and more dates of when they’re playing at the fair.

Riff Raff



When: September 22 at 6 p.m.

Evil Waze

When: September 24 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

Chicago The Tribute

When: September 23 at 6 p.m.

Mini Kiss

When: September 28 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

Outlaw Mariachi

When: September 30 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

Queen Nation

When: October 5 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

Sticky Stones – Tribute to Rolling Stones

When: October 6 at 6 p.m.

Skynnrd Lynnrd

When: October 7 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

Sweet Tina

When: October 8 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

Amor Prohibido

When: October 15 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

When Doves Cry – Tribute to Prince

When: October 12 from 6 p.m. - 9:45 p.m.

Rock With You – Michael Jackson Tribute

When: October 13 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

Shades of Billy

When: October 14 at 6 p.m.

One of these Nights songs of the Eagles

When: October 19 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

Uptown Funk – Tribute to Bruno Mars

When: October 27 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

Unchained

When: October 28 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

Green Today

When: October 29 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

