AZ State Fair concerts include Becky G, Walker Hayes, Ne-Yo, tribute bands and others

Here’s what we know about the 2023 performance lineup
Walker Hayes. Becky G. NE-YO. Carly Pearce.
Posted at 3:19 PM, Aug 09, 2023
More than just food, rides and fall fun- the Arizona State Fair is geared up for its Coliseum Concert Series this year! From R&B to country and Latin music, here’s the full breakdown:

WALKER HAYES

  • Date: Friday, October 13.

BECKY G

  • The Phoenix show is part of her "MI CASA, TU CASA" tour, her first headlining tour, which will be stopping in 16 cities around the country.
  • Date: Saturday, October 14.

NE-YO

  • Date: Friday, October 20.

BROTHERS OSBORNE

  • Date: Saturday, October 21.

CARLY PEARCE

  • Date: Saturday, October 28.

ARIZONA STATE FAIR BACKYARD CONCERT SERIES

Here’s what you need to know about the lineup of tribute bands and artists. These performances are included with your fair admission. Click here for updates and more dates of when they’re playing at the fair.

Riff Raff

  • When: September 22 at 6 p.m.

Evil Waze

  • When: September 24 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

Chicago The Tribute

  • When: September 23 at 6 p.m.

Mini Kiss

  • When: September 28 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

Outlaw Mariachi

  • When: September 30 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

Queen Nation

  • When: October 5 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

Sticky Stones – Tribute to Rolling Stones

  • When: October 6 at 6 p.m.

Skynnrd Lynnrd

  • When: October 7 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

Sweet Tina

  • When: October 8 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

Amor Prohibido

  • When: October 15 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

When Doves Cry – Tribute to Prince

  • When: October 12 from 6 p.m. - 9:45 p.m.

Rock With You – Michael Jackson Tribute

  • When: October 13 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

Shades of Billy

  • When: October 14 at 6 p.m.

One of these Nights songs of the Eagles

  • When: October 19 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

Uptown Funk – Tribute to Bruno Mars

  • When: October 27 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

Unchained

  • When: October 28 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

Green Today

  • When: October 29 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.

