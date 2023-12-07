What to know: Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel concert at Chase Field on Friday

PHOENIX — Rock legends Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel will perform at Chase Field this week! The artists will share the stage in Phoenix on Friday, December 8!

This is the second time that the "Piano Man" is performing at Chase Field, with an attendance of more than 50,000 fans, according to event officials.

Heading to the concert, or want to go? Here’s what to know:



Tickets to the concert are still available; lowest price is around $145. There’s an eight-ticket limit for this concert. To see the latest seat available for the show, click here.



Event Venue: Chase Field [401 E. Jefferson] in Phoenix



The concert is on Friday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m.



Keep this in mind: If you’re planning your outfit, make sure you don’t forget that Chase Field has a “clear bag” policy.

Just a little reminder about Friday’s big concert in downtown #PHX@NWSPhoenix says it’ll be 62° when the singing begins… https://t.co/l22COO4vRK — City of Phoenix, AZ (@CityofPhoenixAZ) December 5, 2023

PARKING

Want to save time? You can book a parking space NOW before heading to the concert. Some of the parking locations near Chase Field start at $8.75, which include:



829 N. 1st Ave. [PHX Live Lot]

You can book your space here.

11 W. Jefferson St. [CityScape East Garage]

You can book your space here.

200 W. Monroe St. [X Phoenix Garage]

You can book your space here.

10 W. Jackson St. [10 W. Jackson St. Lot]

You can book your space here.

811 E. Jackson St.

You can book your space here.

46 W. Buchanan St. [401 S. 1st Ave. Lot]

You can book your space here.



More parking options for Friday’s concert can be found here.

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this December. Read more about it, right here.