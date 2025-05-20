Watch Now
What to know about the SHEIN limited-time pop-up store at Tempe Marketplace

The four-day shopping event will take place at the Rolling Rack Boutique
This monthly “Things To Do” (Part 1) special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. Phoenix has a new exhibit that will take you on a poisonous learning adventure, there's a free Bubble Bash that'll pop up in the Valley, and Scottsdale will have a derby this May! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez is helping you make plans for the family with this month’s list of events!
TEMPE, AZ — Tempe Marketplace is bringing back the SHEIN limited-time pop-up store!

“Shoppers will have the opportunity to browse and buy their favorite SHEIN pieces in person, including the latest summer essentials across women’s and men’s fashion, everyday basics, beauty, footwear, handbags, accessories, and more,” read a news release sent to ABC15 regarding the event.

The Shein limited-time pop-up store will be open during Memorial Day weekend.

The four-day shopping event will take place at the Rolling Rack Boutique.

IF YOU GO

  • Dates: Friday, May 23 to Monday, May 26. Here are the following hours of operation:
    • May 23,24, 26: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • May 25: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Where: 2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy #1117, in Tempe.
The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this May - read more about it right here.

