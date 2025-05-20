What to know about the SHEIN limited-time pop-up store at Tempe Marketplace

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe Marketplace is bringing back the SHEIN limited-time pop-up store!
“Shoppers will have the opportunity to browse and buy their favorite SHEIN pieces in person, including the latest summer essentials across women’s and men’s fashion, everyday basics, beauty, footwear, handbags, accessories, and more,” read a news release sent to ABC15 regarding the event.
The four-day shopping event will take place at the Rolling Rack Boutique.
IF YOU GO
- Dates: Friday, May 23 to Monday, May 26. Here are the following hours of operation:
- May 23,24, 26: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- May 25: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Where: 2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy #1117, in Tempe.
