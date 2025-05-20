What to know about the SHEIN limited-time pop-up store at Tempe Marketplace

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe Marketplace is bringing back the SHEIN limited-time pop-up store!

“Shoppers will have the opportunity to browse and buy their favorite SHEIN pieces in person , including the latest summer essentials across women’s and men’s fashion, everyday basics, beauty, footwear, handbags, accessories, and more,” read a news release sent to ABC15 regarding the event.

SHEIN

The four-day shopping event will take place at the Rolling Rack Boutique.

IF YOU GO



Dates: Friday, May 23 to Monday, May 26. Here are the following hours of operation:

May 23,24, 26: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 25: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy #1117, in Tempe.

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this May - read more about it right here.