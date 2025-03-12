‘We’re opening a night club,’ Gracie’s Tax Bar to debut new concept in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Gracie’s Tax Bar is opening “Club Connect,” a sister concept that’ll be down the street from the downtown Phoenix bar.

“We’re opening a night club,” said Grace Perry, owner of Gracie’s Tax Bar, in an announcement video posted on social media. Perry shared that the new destination will be a place for “live music, late night.”

According to Perry, the club will open on April 4 at 747 W Van Buren Street in Phoenix.

Club Connect will take over the former Thundercat Lounge; an 80s, 90s dance club concept that closed its doors back in November. The previous venture was a sister concept of Thunderbird Lounge.

Thundercat Lounge had opened in a historic building in which prompted several renovations to the location.

“[We] spent about a year and a half on design blueprints, working with immersive companies,” said Jeremiah J. Gratza, co-owner of Thundercat Lounge, which closed less than a year after opening.

Thundercat Lounge The Star Wars inspired light tunnel at Thundercat Lounge.

The space is considered a historic Art-Deco building.

Perry has not shared if the building will undergo any renovations or remodeling to open the new concept, Club Connect.

