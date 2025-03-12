Watch Now
‘We’re opening a night club,’ Gracie’s Tax Bar to debut new concept in downtown Phoenix

‘Club Connect’ is slated to open in April
PHOENIX — Gracie’s Tax Bar is opening “Club Connect,” a sister concept that’ll be down the street from the downtown Phoenix bar.

“We’re opening a night club,” said Grace Perry, owner of Gracie’s Tax Bar, in an announcement video posted on social media. Perry shared that the new destination will be a place for “live music, late night.”

According to Perry, the club will open on April 4 at 747 W Van Buren Street in Phoenix.

Club Connect will take over the former Thundercat Lounge; an 80s, 90s dance club concept that closed its doors back in November. The previous venture was a sister concept of Thunderbird Lounge.

Thundercat Lounge had opened in a historic building in which prompted several renovations to the location.

“[We] spent about a year and a half on design blueprints, working with immersive companies,” said Jeremiah J. Gratza, co-owner of Thundercat Lounge, which closed less than a year after opening.

The Star Wars inspired light tunnel at Thundercat Lounge.
The space is considered a historic Art-Deco building.

Perry has not shared if the building will undergo any renovations or remodeling to open the new concept, Club Connect.

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this March- read more about it right here.

