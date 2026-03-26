‘Weezer: The Gathering’ tour is headed to Mortgage Matchup Center this fall

PHOENIX — Weezer is bringing ‘The Gathering’ tour to the Valley!

The band will perform at Mortgage Matchup Center on Tuesday, October 20! Weezer will be joined by special guests The Shins and Silversun Pickups at the concert.

GATHER ROUND!

WEEZER: THE GATHERING arrives at Mortgage Matchup Center on October 20

With special guests The Shins & Silversun Pickups



Sign up now to receive your presale code at https://t.co/OOTlM9bG2I

Artist presale begins April 1 at 10am



Join us! pic.twitter.com/j0UxgMrio6 — Mortgage Matchup Center (@MMCenter_PHX) March 26, 2026

According to a press release sent to ABC15, tickets for the Valley tour stop will go on sale as follows:

