‘Weezer: The Gathering’ tour is headed to Mortgage Matchup Center this fall

PHOENIX — Weezer is bringing ‘The Gathering’ tour to the Valley!
The band will perform at Mortgage Matchup Center on Tuesday, October 20! Weezer will be joined by special guests The Shins and Silversun Pickups at the concert.
GATHER ROUND!— Mortgage Matchup Center (@MMCenter_PHX) March 26, 2026
WEEZER: THE GATHERING arrives at Mortgage Matchup Center on October 20
With special guests The Shins & Silversun Pickups
Sign up now to receive your presale code at https://t.co/OOTlM9bG2I
Artist presale begins April 1 at 10am
Join us! pic.twitter.com/j0UxgMrio6
According to a press release sent to ABC15, tickets for the Valley tour stop will go on sale as follows:
- Starting March 31, through various presales, including a fan club pre-sale, with general tickets available from April 3.
- Citi cardmembers can access an exclusive presale from March 31 to April 2 via the Citi Entertainment program.
- Verizon customers in the U.S. will also have an exclusive presale for select shows during the same period by using the My Verizon app.