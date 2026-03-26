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‘Weezer: The Gathering’ tour is headed to Mortgage Matchup Center this fall

Here's the schedule for ticket and presale availability
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PHOENIX — Weezer is bringing ‘The Gathering’ tour to the Valley!

The band will perform at Mortgage Matchup Center on Tuesday, October 20! Weezer will be joined by special guests The Shins and Silversun Pickups at the concert.

According to a press release sent to ABC15, tickets for the Valley tour stop will go on sale as follows:

  • Starting March 31, through various presales, including a fan club pre-sale, with general tickets available from April 3.
  • Citi cardmembers can access an exclusive presale from March 31 to April 2 via the Citi Entertainment program.
  • Verizon customers in the U.S. will also have an exclusive presale for select shows during the same period by using the My Verizon app.
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