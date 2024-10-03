Weekend fun 10/4-10/6: OktoberWest, PBR Ridge Rider Days, Monster Jam, and more!

PHOENIX — Who's ready for the weekend? Check out these fun events happening around the Valley from October 4 to 6.
OktoberWest - A Kierland After Dark Event
When: Saturday at 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa at 6902 East Greenway Parkway, Scottsdale
Cost: $45 General Admission
Blending Oktoberfest vibes with country-western flair, The Westin Kierland's OktoberWest Festival shines with exceptional attractions. Your admission includes: 4 hours of non-stop entertainment featuring live performances and DJ, mechanical bull-riding, line dancing and two-stepping on a huge dance floor, Wild West entertainment with Johnny Hotshot’s one-man show, comedy and magic with the incredible Chris Rose, and so much more! Delicious barbecue and a full bar will be available for purchase. Wear your best Western outfit, grab your friends, and join us outside on Pittman Lawn for an unforgettable night under the stars.
Friday, October 4
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix
Cost: Admission is $15
The Arizona State Fair is celebrating 140 years of fun this month! Check it out all the fun starting now through Sunday, October 27.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Daily tickets range from $20-$35
Experience the adrenaline rush as riders unite for the ultimate glory! This is your chance to witness talented bull riders going head-to-head with powerful bucking bulls to see which team can come out on top!
When: Friday - Saturday
Where: Phoenix Raceway
Cost: Tickets start at $122
This immersive event invites EDM fans to saddle up and get ready for the Wild West of Goldrush. This year's lineup features Alesso, the Chainsmokers, Ganja White Night, Slander, Black Tiger Sex Machine, and many more.
When: Friday - Saturday
Where: Firebird Motorsports Park, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $25
The Street Car Takeover will feature drag racing, a car show, burnout pit, roll racing and so much more.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Stand Up Live, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $40
Comedian DL Hughley will be performing all weekend long at Stand Up Live in Phoenix.
Monterey Bay FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium
Cost: Tickets start at $15
The Phoenix Rising will host Monterey Bay FC on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre
Cost: Tickets start at $77.50
Social media influencer and podcaster Alex Cooper will perform her 'Unwell Tour' at Arizona Financial Theatre at 8 p.m. on Friday night.
Pitbull: Party After Dark Tour
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Cost: GA lawn tickets start at $121
Mr. 305 is performing in the 602! Pitbull is bringing his 'Party After Dark Tour' to the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.
Saturday, October 5
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $45
The ASU Sun Devils will face off against Kansas at Mountain America Stadium on Saturday night.
The 25th Annual Mariachi and Folklórico Festival
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Chandler Center For The Arts
Cost: Tickets start at $48
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and Mexican culture with a Chandler tradition! The festival will feature mariachi legends, Leyendas del Mariachi, comprised of acclaimed musicians from such preeminent groups as Mariachi Vargas, Mariachi Cobre, and Mariachi Los Camperos. These exceptional artists have joined together to form Leyendas del Mariachi (Legends), a special ensemble which will arrive in Chandler to honor the festival's silver anniversary. The 25th Anniversary event will also showcase the mesmerizing performances of Ballet Folklórico Quetzalli-AZ and Los Lupeños de San Jose, whose colorful and dynamic dances capture the essence of Mexico.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $25
Experience big-time family fun at Monster Jam. The most unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans in the world today returns to Glendale for an adrenaline-charged weekend at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, October 5. At Monster Jam, world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre
Cost: Tickets start around $60
Wynonna Judd is coming to the Valley! She will perform on Saturday night at Arizona Financial Theatre.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $54
Chayanne is taking the stage at Footprint Center on Saturday night!
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $39
The 70s band Three Dog Night will be rocking out at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler on Saturday night.
Sunday, October 6
Imagine Dragons: Loom World Tour
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Cost: Tickets start at $92.75
Imagine Dragons is bringing its 'Loom World Tour' to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Sunday night.
Fletcher: In Search of the Antidote Tour
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre
Cost: $52
