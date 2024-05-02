Weekend events: Cinco de Mayo Festival, Derby DayClub, Vegan Street Fair, and more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out all of these events happening around the Valley on May 3-5.

Friday, May 3

Free First Friday Night at Children’s Museum of Phoenix

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission, Space is Limited

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Weekend Series: San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 6:40 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets starting at $33

51 Frames: A Randy Johnson Photography Exhibit

When: May 3 - September 15

Where: FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel at 1100 N Central Ave. Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Ballet Arizona: All Balanchine

When: May 3-5

Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $35

Saturday, May 4

The Science of Force

When: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Arizona Science Center

Cost: $20 Registration

Vegan Street Fair Phoenix

When: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: PHX Beer Co. at 3002 East Washington Street, Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

The Derby DayClub

When: 11:45 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Turf Paradise at 1501 West Bell Road, Phoenix

Cost: Admission starts at $45

Weekend Series: San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 5:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $37

Sacramento Republic vs. Phoenix Rising

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $15

Bill Maher Stand-Up Comedy

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $80

Nicholas Hunt Bill Maher Performs During New York Comedy Festival at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 5, 2016 in New York City.

Sunday, May 5

Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival

When: Gates open at 12 p.m.

Where: 1st Avenue and Washington, Downtown Phoenix

Cost: $10 General Admission

Weekend Series: San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 1:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at 1:10 p.m.

Pepe Aguilar at Desert Diamond Arena

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $35