Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Weekend events: Cinco de Mayo Festival, Derby DayClub, Vegan Street Fair, and more

Here are some of the fun things to check out around the Valley
Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival
Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival
Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival
Posted at 11:52 AM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 14:52:15-04

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out all of these events happening around the Valley on May 3-5.

Friday, May 3

Free First Friday Night at Children’s Museum of Phoenix

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission, Space is Limited

Children's Museum of Phoenix.jpeg

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission

Weekend Series: San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 6:40 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets starting at $33

51 Frames: A Randy Johnson Photography Exhibit

When: May 3 - September 15
Where: FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel at 1100 N Central Ave. Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission

Ballet Arizona: All Balanchine

When: May 3-5
Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $35

Saturday, May 4

The Science of Force

When: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: Arizona Science Center
Cost: $20 Registration

Science of Force

Vegan Street Fair Phoenix

When: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Where: PHX Beer Co. at 3002 East Washington Street, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission

The Derby DayClub

When: 11:45 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: Turf Paradise at 1501 West Bell Road, Phoenix
Cost: Admission starts at $45

Derby DayClub.jpeg

Weekend Series: San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 5:10 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $37

Sacramento Republic vs. Phoenix Rising

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $15

Bill Maher Stand-Up Comedy

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $80

Bill Maher 'very sorry' for using n-word on HBO show

Bill Maher Performs During New York Comedy Festival at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 5, 2016 in New York City.

Sunday, May 5

Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival

When: Gates open at 12 p.m.
Where: 1st Avenue and Washington, Downtown Phoenix
Cost: $10 General Admission

Cinco de Mayo Festival 2.jpeg

Weekend Series: San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 1:10 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at 1:10 p.m.

Pepe Aguilar at Desert Diamond Arena

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $35

Pepe Aguilar.jpeg
More Things to Do stories:
Live Nation Concert Week 2024

Things To Do

How to get concert and comedy show tickets for just $25 from May 8-14

abc15.com staff
6:00 AM, May 01, 2024
Fishing 1.png

Things To Do

Wetlands in Arizona? Tres Rios Wetlands is Phoenix’s hidden nature gem

Zack Perry
1:58 PM, Apr 30, 2024
A look at Angie’s Burger in Phoenix.

Things To Do

Angie’s Burger: the creators of ‘Salad and Go’ debut new concept in Phoenix

Nicole Gutierrez
10:58 AM, Apr 30, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo