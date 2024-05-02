Weekend events: Cinco de Mayo Festival, Derby DayClub, Vegan Street Fair, and more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out all of these events happening around the Valley on May 3-5.
Friday, May 3
Free First Friday Night at Children’s Museum of Phoenix
When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission, Space is Limited
When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
Weekend Series: San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: 6:40 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets starting at $33
51 Frames: A Randy Johnson Photography Exhibit
When: May 3 - September 15
Where: FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel at 1100 N Central Ave. Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
Ballet Arizona: All Balanchine
When: May 3-5
Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $35
Saturday, May 4
When: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: Arizona Science Center
Cost: $20 Registration
When: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Where: PHX Beer Co. at 3002 East Washington Street, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
When: 11:45 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: Turf Paradise at 1501 West Bell Road, Phoenix
Cost: Admission starts at $45
Weekend Series: San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: 5:10 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $37
Sacramento Republic vs. Phoenix Rising
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $15
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $80
Sunday, May 5
Cinco de Mayo Phoenix Festival
When: Gates open at 12 p.m.
Where: 1st Avenue and Washington, Downtown Phoenix
Cost: $10 General Admission
Weekend Series: San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: 1:10 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at 1:10 p.m.
Pepe Aguilar at Desert Diamond Arena
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $35