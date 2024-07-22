'We have invested well over $30 million': A look at what’s new at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport

MESA, AZ — From new retail shops and restaurants to becoming a key part of space tourism, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway has been pretty busy with its upgrades for its passengers and business partners!

“In May, we set the record for the busiest day in the history of the airport, we anticipate summer travel, just like the rest of the country. We're going to set records; we're excited about future growth that we have here at the airport. On the commercial passenger side, we're constantly talking to air to new airlines, and looking to expand. And then we have a lot of economic development projects that are happening,” said Ryan Smith, Director of Communications and Government Relations of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, to ABC15.

Earlier the year, the airport opened a new 30,000 square-foot, five-gate terminal that included new retail space and additional outdoor dining opportunities.

“We have invested well over $30 million, just in the last [two years], in the customer experience. We added five gates, a brand-new South Concourse Terminal here at the airport, [we] like to say it's just plain easy to fly to Gateway Airport,” said Smith.

If you're headed to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway airport anytime soon, there are plenty of new restaurants to check out!

The airport recently opened Macayo's Mexican Food, Infusion Coffee & Tea Crafters, O.H.S.O. Brewery, and Panera Bread.

The O.H.S.O. location serves its typical craft beers and has most of its traditional brunch and dinner options! It also has an outdoor patio to stay consistent with the brewery's traditional atmosphere.

Macayo's is also a full sit-down restaurant while Panera offers grab and go options.

You can click here to see the full list of restaurants and shops.

Allegiant is Phoenix-Mesa Gateway’s main airline that offers 45 [nonstop] destinations across the country. According to Smith, the airport also has seasonal service with Sun Country Airlines.

“So, when we go and talk to airlines, we talk about that connectivity, we talk about the growing Phoenix region, especially in the southeast Valley where the airport is located. [We] hope to have some announcements here the next year," said Smith.

MORE THAN JUST FLIGHTS, THERE’S LOTS OF DEVELOPMENTS

“We'd like to say it's a 3,000-acre economic development project that just happens to have a growing passenger airport that serves 2 million passengers,” said Smith. Here’s a look at just some of the big developments.



Virgin Galactic finishes Mesa spaceship facility

Virgin Galactic announced the completion of its new manufacturing facility at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport; the building took nearly two years to complete. “The completion of our new manufacturing facility is an important milestone in the development of our fleet of next-generation spaceships, the key to our scale and profitability,” said Michael Colglazier, Virgin Galactic CEO. Read more of this story right here.

