Montreal-based Xnrgy breaks ground on US headquarters at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport

MESA, AZ — Xnrgy Climate Systems has kicked off construction of a more than 270-acre business park in southeast Mesa.

Xnrgy, a Montreal-based company that manufactures climate systems for data centers, broke ground on the first phase of its U.S. headquarters, which will be located at Gateway East — an emerging development at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. The company is expected invest $300 million into the project, which at full buildout would encompass a 1 million-square-foot production facility across four buildings. It could eventually employ up to 2,000 employees.

Wais Jalali, founder, chairman and CEO of Xnrgy, said the move to Arizona has been in the works for three years. Xnrgy considered Mesa and Chandler for the location of the facility before submitting pre-submittal documents to locate on 38 acres in Mesa just south of the Apple Inc. data center on Elliot Road in August 2022. Those plans shifted to Gateway East after more than a year of talks between the company and Utah-based The Boyer Co. — the developer behind Gateway East.

