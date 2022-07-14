Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsMesa News

Actions

Virgin Galactic picks Mesa as site for spaceplanes assembly

Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic
On Wednesday, Virgin Galactic said they were working on its final preparations at its base in New Mexico as the VSS Unity is scheduled to launch into space from Spaceport America sometime in the fall.
Virgin Galactic
Posted at 2:15 PM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 17:15:57-04

MESA, AZ — Virgin Galactic announced Thursday that it has selected the Phoenix suburb of Mesa as the site where it will assemble its next class of rocket ships.

Officials with the aerospace and space travel company said they have signed a long-term lease for a new final assembly manufacturing facility adjacent to the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

They said the facility will be capable of producing up to six spaceships per year and bring hundreds of aerospace engineering and manufacturing jobs to Mesa.

Virgin Galactic officials said the Delta class suborbital spaceplanes will be designed to fly weekly, supporting the company’s target of 400 flights annually from Spaceport America in New Mexico.

The first of the spaceships is expected to start payload flights in late 2025 with private astronaut flights in 2026.

Last week, Virgin Galactic announced a deal with Boeing subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences to build two additional carrier aircraft to support its coming spacecraft fleet.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!