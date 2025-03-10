Vivir Sin Aire Tour| Maná will stop in Phoenix for two nights this November

PHOENIX — ‘Oye mi amor,’ Maná is bringing its ‘Vivir Sin Aire Tour’ to the Valley!

The legendary Mexican rock band will have TWO shows at PHX Arena, formerly Footprint Center, come this fall!

The band will perform on November 7 and 8. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 14, at 10 a.m. local time at Mana.com.mx

The band was previously in Arizona in 2023 for its ‘México Lindo y Querido US Tour.’ Due to popular demand, the band had three shows in the Valley.

The tour comes on the heels of the band’s nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Maná is the first-ever Spanish-language rock band to be considered for this special induction.

