Valley Events: ToyCon, Ludacris and Kids Free at the D-backs game and more

PHOENIX — Looking for something to do with the family this weekend in the Valley. We have a list of events for you.

Some of the rarest, oldest and most valuable toys in Arizona will be pulled from their glass cases and put up for sale at Arizona ToyCon at the Mesa Convention Center on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Every superhero, Star Wars character, and Pokémon will descend into one space for one of the Valley’s biggest toy shows.

David Crowe of Collectors Marketplace expects around 200 vendors and private collectors for the $10 event – kids under 10 are free.

”There, everyone is family, united for their geekery and nostalgia,” said Crowe.

While you’re in Mesa, somewhere downtown are more than 30 hidden, plush ice cream cones.

They’re part of the cool, cool summer Ice Cream Cone Scavenger Hunt inside various businesses.

The more you find, the better your chances of winning prizes like a ukulele from Milano Music Center and gift cards to your favorite Mesa spots.

The Oasis Pool Party continues to “Roll Out” with Ludacris on Saturday.

Doors at Gila River’s Wild Horse Pass will open for the Southern Rap King at 6 p.m.

General Admission tickets are available through Ticketmaster and Wildhorse Pass starting at $79.

Just in time for Independence Day, Hamilton started running at ASU Gammage this week with available dates until late July.

At Chase Field, kids are free this weekend at the Diamondbacks game as they take on the Oakland A’s.

With the purchase of one adult ticket, up to two kids tickets are free for those under 15.

And in Chandler – Meet Bob! He’s a Sonoran Gopher Snake inside the Chandler Nature Center.

You can meet him, his buddy chip the tortoise and learn about all kinds of desert wildlife all summer long from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekday, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.

And it’s completely Free.

”That’s what we’re all about here at the nature center, we’re all about conservation and creating Stuarts and advocates for our surrounding environments,” Derek Gerson with the Chandler Nature Center.