Phoenix Mercury release additional tickets to see Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark amid demand

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Mercury have released a handful of additional lower-level tickets for sale for their game later this month against the Indiana Fever amid demand to see Caitlin Clark play.

The teams face off Sunday, June 30 at 12 p.m.

For most home games the team either doesn't use the upper level of the Footprint Center or only sells the upper level as general admission. They also block off the eastern side of the lower level behind the basket and typically do not sell those tickets.

The demand to see Clark play in person has the Footprint Center almost sold out. Because of that, the team has released those additional tickets behind the eastern basket that are normally not available. Those tickets begin at $199 after fees on Ticketmaster.

The upper level is also almost sold out as well, but there are a handful of tickets still available that start at about $100.

To purchase tickets to see the Mercury and Fever play, click here.

The demand to see young stars like Clark across the WNBA has made teams change seating options, opening upper levels and other sections that are usually closed.

The WNBA says the first month of the season drew its highest attendance since the league’s second season in 1998 and the best television ratings in the league's history.

The figures are the latest evidence of the surging popularity of the WNBA since it added prominent rookies including Clark, Chicago’s Angel Reese, and Los Angeles’ Cameron Brink.

The league says its games are averaging 1.32 million viewers, nearly tripling last season's average. The WNBA says it sold out more than half its games in May, with arenas filled to 94% capacity.