Here’s what you need to know about ‘Kids Free Weekend’ at Chase Field

Kiddos can get in for free to the D-backs vs. Oakland A's series this June
Posted at 4:15 PM, Jun 17, 2024

PHOENIX — Baseball fans, you won’t to strikeout on this deal! "Kids Free Weekend" at Chase Field is taking place on June 28-30 for the D-backs vs. Oakland A's series.

Here’s what you need to know about this family event:

  • Buying an adult ticket will get you two free tickets for kids (ages 15 and younger) for any of the games on June 28-30!
  • The deal is good for Dugout Reserve, 1st/3rd Reserve, MVP Box, Bleachers, Bullpen Reserve, Baseline Reserve, Club Reserve, Infield Reserve, and Baseline View tickets.
  • There is a limit of eight tickets per account and tickets cannot be resold.

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this June. Read more about it right here.

