Here’s what you need to know about ‘Kids Free Weekend’ at Chase Field

PHOENIX — Baseball fans, you won’t to strikeout on this deal! "Kids Free Weekend" at Chase Field is taking place on June 28-30 for the D-backs vs. Oakland A's series.

Here’s what you need to know about this family event:



Buying an adult ticket will get you two free tickets for kids (ages 15 and younger) for any of the games on June 28-30!

The deal is good for Dugout Reserve, 1 st /3 rd Reserve, MVP Box, Bleachers, Bullpen Reserve, Baseline Reserve, Club Reserve, Infield Reserve, and Baseline View tickets.

There is a limit of eight tickets per account and tickets cannot be resold.

