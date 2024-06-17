Here’s what you need to know about ‘Kids Free Weekend’ at Chase Field

PHOENIX — Baseball fans, you won’t to strikeout on this deal! "Kids Free Weekend" at Chase Field is taking place on June 28-30 for the D-backs vs. Oakland A's series.
Here’s what you need to know about this family event:
- Buying an adult ticket will get you two free tickets for kids (ages 15 and younger) for any of the games on June 28-30!
- The deal is good for Dugout Reserve, 1st/3rd Reserve, MVP Box, Bleachers, Bullpen Reserve, Baseline Reserve, Club Reserve, Infield Reserve, and Baseline View tickets.
- There is a limit of eight tickets per account and tickets cannot be resold.
