A look at the 2024 D-backs promotional schedule and special events at Chase Field

PHOENIX — PLAY BALL, The D-backs' first home series is March 28-31 against the Colorado Rockies!

“We have a great young team on the field. Once again, we're coming out to defend our national league west or National League Championship, I say the West because we play in the National League West. A lot of teams are gunning for us this year. So hopefully our guys are ready to defend it,” said Luis Gonzalez, former MLB player and senior advisor to the President/CEO of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Here’s a look at the 2024 Arizona Diamondbacks promotional schedule and special events at Chase Field.

The promotional giveaway for Opening Day is the National League rally towels to first 40,000 fans and there’s a lot more promotional giveaways throughout the regular baseball season!

“Our organization really prides themselves of going out there and having great products for us to give away this year. As you could see here, we've got a lot of cool stuff [that] highlights a lot of our players […] Corbin Carroll Rookie of the Year bobblehead, Alek Thomas Tee, [ [National League] rally towels, Nationally Champion T-shirts, our replica jerseys, the home runs [tees] I mean, we have a lot of different things here,” said Gonzalez to ABC15.

RELATED: 30+ NEW FOOD ITEMS AT CHASE FIELD FOR THE SEASON

Here’s the breakdown of the promotional giveaways and special events for the D-backs 2024 regular season:



March 28- National League Champions Rally Towel courtesy of Pepsi [40,000 fans].

March 29- NL Champions Tee courtesy of Circle K [20,000 fans]. and there will be Postgame Fireworks presented by Gametime.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Image features the following giveaways: National League Champions Rally Towel and NL Champions Tee.

March 30- Corbin Carroll Rookie of the Year Bobble courtesy of Chase [20,000 fans].

April 12- Postgame Fireworks presented by Gametime. There are also special event tickets for ‘D-backs Autism Awareness’ and ‘Fireworks & Friendship Bracelets.’

April 13- Alek Thomas Tee courtesy of Fry's Food Stores [20,000 fans].

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Image features the following giveaways: Corbin Carroll Rookie of the Year Bobble and Alek Thomas Tee.

April 14- special event tickets get you into the game and Yoga on the field and Special-edition D-backs hydration tracking water bottle.

April 15- special event ticket,Jackie Robinson Day Ticket Pack includes “an exclusive hat featuring Jackie Robinson’s number 42.”

April 16- special event ticket ‘for Bark at the Park.’

May 1- special event ticket, Japanese Heritage Celebration.

May 3- Postgame Fireworks presented by Gametime.

May 4- Gabriel Moreno Gold Glove Bobble courtesy of Casino Arizona [ 20,000 fans].

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Image features the following giveaways: Gabriel Moreno Gold Glove Bobble and Mexican Flag Cap.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Image features the following giveaways: Replica Jersey, 4-Home Run Player Tee, and Father's Day Polo Shirt.

June 16- three promotions available: Father's Day Polo Shirt courtesy of Sanderson Ford [15,000 fans], Father's Day Play Catch on the Field - Special Event, and Play Ball Weekend.

June 29- Ketel Marte Bat Flip Bobble [20,000 fans].

July 13- Star Wars Night and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Stormtrooper Bobble courtesy of Cox [ 20,000 fans].

July 14- special event ticket, Canadian Heritage Celebration.

July 27- D-backs Hall of Fame Ceremony and “Luis Gonzalez & Randy Johnson Hall of Fame Commemorative Item.”

July 28- Topps D-backs Trading Card Packs courtesy of Topps [ 15,000 fans].

July 29- special event, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Family Night (LDS) - Special Event.

August 9- special event tickets, “Faith & Family Night” and “GCU Night.”

August 10- NL Champions Replica Ring [20,000 fans].

August 11- special event ticket, NAU Day.

August 30- special event ticket, Cuban Heritage Celebration.

August 31- Hispanic Heritage Weekend presented by Estrella Jalisco.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Limited-edition D-backs Heritage hats.

September 1- special event ticket, Dominican Republic Heritage Celebration.

September 15- special event ticket, Puerto Rican Heritage Celebration.

September 23- special event ticket, Irish Heritage Celebration.

September 27- special event tickets, Catholic Night and Italian Heritage Celebration.

September 28- special event tickets, German Heritage Celebration.

RELATED: D-BACKS UNVEIL 2024 UNIFORMS WITH HINTS OF THROWBACK TEAL