Arizona Diamondbacks unveil 2024 uniforms with hints of throwback teal

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have unveiled their 2024 uniforms, with bits of throwback teal on several of them!

First up is the home uniform for the upcoming season pictured below.

The team says this design is inspired by the original 1998 uniform's off-white color. It also has a teal glow on the "A" logo and a snake on the sleeve.

Kelsey Grant/Kelsey Grant/Arizona Diamondbacks PHOENIX, AZ — SEPTEMBER 17: 2024 Uniform Shoot on September 17, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Arizona Diamondbacks)

Kelsey Grant/Kelsey Grant/Arizona Diamondbacks PHOENIX, AZ — SEPTEMBER 17: 2024 Uniform Shoot on September 17, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Arizona Diamondbacks)

The standard road uniform is then pictured below.

It has "Arizona" across the front in Sedona red highlighted in teal with a snake on the sleeve. It will also be worn with a throwback "D" logo hat to celebrate the team's history.

Kelsey Grant/Kelsey Grant/Arizona Diamondbacks PHOENIX, AZ — SEPTEMBER 17: 2024 Uniform Shoot on September 17, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Arizona Diamondbacks)

Kelsey Grant/Kelsey Grant/Arizona Diamondbacks PHOENIX, AZ — SEPTEMBER 17: 2024 Uniform Shoot on September 17, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Arizona Diamondbacks)



Then there are two alternate jerseys. The team has not said yet what games these could be worn for.



The first is a black alternate uniform, which has been a staple throughout the years. The Sedona red "A" logo is once again outlined in teal and features a snake on the sleeve. It will be worn with a black hat with an "A" logo.

Kelsey Grant/Kelsey Grant/Arizona Diamondbacks PHOENIX, AZ — SEPTEMBER 17: 2024 Uniform Shoot on September 17, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Arizona Diamondbacks)

Kelsey Grant/Kelsey Grant/Arizona Diamondbacks PHOENIX, AZ — SEPTEMBER 17: 2024 Uniform Shoot on September 17, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Arizona Diamondbacks)

And then the D-backs will have a Sedona red alternate uniform. It will have a teal sleeve and neckline trim with a teal number on the front. "Diamondbacks" will be across the front in black writing with a teal highlight.

It will be worn with two different hats, both of which feature the throwback "D" logo on them.

Kelsey Grant/Kelsey Grant/Arizona Diamondbacks PHOENIX, AZ — SEPTEMBER 17: 2024 Uniform Shoot on September 17, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Arizona Diamondbacks)

Kelsey Grant/Kelsey Grant/Arizona Diamondbacks PHOENIX, AZ — SEPTEMBER 17: 2024 Uniform Shoot on September 17, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Arizona Diamondbacks)

A limited number of jerseys and hats featuring these logos are now available at the team shop at Chase Field.