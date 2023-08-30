Watch Now
Utopia - Circus Maximus Tour: Travis Scott to make a stop in Phoenix

The rapper will hit the stage at Footprint Center this fall
ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you a showcase of the best things to do this August, what new entertainment businesses to check out and takes you to meet people from our community that are a making an impact.
Travis Scott
Posted at 5:33 PM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 20:33:09-04

PHOENIX — Travis Scott is hitting the road for his ‘Utopia - Circus Maximus Tour’ this fall and Phoenix is one of his stops!

The rap star will hit the stage at Footprint Center on Wednesday, October 25!

Tickets go on sale August 31 at 10 a.m. local time at Travisscott.com.

﻿$2 from every ticket sold will go to Cactus Jack Foundation which is a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors,” read a press release sent to ABC15 regarding the tour.

*The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley, new entertainment ventures and more. Read more about it, right here.

