Utopia - Circus Maximus Tour: Travis Scott to make a stop in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Travis Scott is hitting the road for his ‘Utopia - Circus Maximus Tour’ this fall and Phoenix is one of his stops!

The rap star will hit the stage at Footprint Center on Wednesday, October 25!

Tickets go on sale August 31 at 10 a.m. local time at Travisscott.com.

“﻿$2 from every ticket sold will go to Cactus Jack Foundation which is a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors,” read a press release sent to ABC15 regarding the tour.

