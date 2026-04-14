Usher and Chris Brown are headed to Glendale for their 2026 stadium tour

GLENDALE, AZ — Usher and Chris Brown are headed to the Valley for their 2026 stadium tour! The chart-topping duo will perform in 33 cities nationwide as part of their ‘The Raymond & Brown Tour.’

Usher and Chris Brown are set to perform in the Valley on Tuesday, September 29, at State Farm Stadium.

You knew it was coming…dates are here!!@chrisbrown & @Usher are coming to State Farm Stadium on September 29 for THE R&B TOUR!



Sign up now for the Artist Presale! https://t.co/Lw7TwaQKSQ pic.twitter.com/7mZGWuOqHt — State Farm Stadium (@StateFarmStdm) April 14, 2026

TICKETS GO ON SALE SOON

