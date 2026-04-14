Usher and Chris Brown are headed to Glendale for their 2026 stadium tour

GLENDALE, AZ — Usher and Chris Brown are headed to the Valley for their 2026 stadium tour! The chart-topping duo will perform in 33 cities nationwide as part of their ‘The Raymond & Brown Tour.’
Usher and Chris Brown are set to perform in the Valley on Tuesday, September 29, at State Farm Stadium.
You knew it was coming…dates are here!!@chrisbrown & @Usher are coming to State Farm Stadium on September 29 for THE R&B TOUR!— State Farm Stadium (@StateFarmStdm) April 14, 2026
Sign up now for the Artist Presale! https://t.co/Lw7TwaQKSQ pic.twitter.com/7mZGWuOqHt
TICKETS GO ON SALE SOON
- Tickets will be available beginning with Citi presale on April 21, followed by The R&B Tour presale on April 23, with additional presales throughout the week before the general sale starting on April 27 at 12 p.m. local time on RaymondAndBrownTour.com.
- According to a news release sent to ABC15, fans are encouraged to sign up for The R&B Tour Presale by April 21 at 10 p.m. Eastern time. To participate, individuals must be Live Nation All Access members, which can be joined for free by visiting livenation.com/allaccess or by clicking here.