Upper Deck Golf coming to Chase Field for three days in December

PHOENIX — We're all used to seeing baseballs fly all over the ball diamond at Chase Field. But there will be a different kind of ball being hit around at Chase for three days in December.

Upper Deck Golf will set up a golf experience at the home of the Diamondbacks from December 6-8.

There will be tee boxes set up on the upper deck of the stadium with custom greens on the field below.

The clubhouse bar and festival area will offer music, food and drinks, and multiple golfing challenges.

Tee times will be available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day in two play increments.

VIP tee times that offer free entry into driving, chipping, and putting challenges, along with complimentary food and drink items will be available as well.

You can register now for early access by clicking here.

Tee times are limited and expected to sell out quickly.

General public tee times will open this fall.