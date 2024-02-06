Two more Valley restaurants will be featured on Guy Fieri’s ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Hush Public House and The Fry Bread House will be featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives!’

The Valley restaurants will be featured on two new episodes during Season 38 this February.



The Fry Bread House will be featured on Episode 15 called “Flavor World” on February 16.

IF YOU GO

Address: 4545 N. 7th Ave.Phoenix, Arizona 85013

Guy Fieri has featured dozens of Arizona restaurants on Triple-D over the years. Click here to see the full list.



Hush Public House will be featured on Episode 16 “Bird, Belly and Beef” on February 23.

IF YOU GO

Address: 14202 N. Scottsdale Rd., #167, Scottsdale 85254

FAN OF GUY FIERI?

Don’t forget, the famous restaurateur has a location of his own in the Valley!

Guy Fieri’s DTPHX Kitchen + Bar is located right outside Chase Field.

The Phoenix restaurant opened in during the summer of 2022. The eatery “offers scratch-made food, signature and classic cocktails, and an extensive beer and wine menu.”



Tuesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Closed on Mondays.

Address: 201 S 4th St in Phoenix

Watch: Video in the player above highlights Guy Fieri's Flavortown event heals in Glendale ahead of last season's Super Bowl

