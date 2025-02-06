Things to do: WM Phoenix Open, Jurassic Quest, Savannah Bananas, AZ Festival of Nations, First Friday

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening in the Valley on February 7-9.

Friday, February 7

WM Phoenix Open 2025

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: TPC Scottsdale

Cost: Friday and Saturday: $125 + Fees | Sunday: $75 + Fees

Home to the largest and most enthusiastic crowds in the game as well as the most iconic hole on the PGA TOUR – the famed 16th hole Coliseum – the WM Phoenix Open has captured the hearts of millions of golf fans around the world.

Jurassic Quest

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds

Cost: $25 admission

Jurassic Quest is the world’s largest, most popular dinosaur event with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family. Observe our herd of life size dinosaurs including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, and T.rex. Interact with dino trainers, baby dinos and watch a live Raptor Training Experience. Join “The Quest”, an interactive adventure with clues throughout the exhibit.

Simply the Best: The Music of Tina Turner

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: The Phoenix Symphony

Cost: Tickets start at $54

All hail the Queen of Rock ‘n Roll! Tina Turner is a music icon and a legendary survivor. Her songs provided the soundtrack of a generation and her story inspired hearts and minds around the world. Come celebrate her legacy with an evening of her biggest hits including “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” “Proud Mary,” and more.

Savannah Bananas

When: Friday - Saturday

Where: Camelback Ranch, Glendale

Cost: Tickets are sold out and it is not recommended to try to buy them on resale websites.

The Savannah Bananas are coming to the Valley! They will be playing at Camelback Ranch in Glendale on Friday and Saturday.

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free

First Friday is one of the nation's largest, self-guided art walks on the first Friday of every month from 6 to 10 p.m. Tour more than 70 galleries, venues and art-related spaces throughout the Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue arts districts.

Southern Soul Black History Month Celebration

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Shrine Auditorium

Cost: $50 admission

Get ready for an electrifying performance from the one and only Bigg Robb and his live band 'Da Problem Solvas.'

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $35

The Phoenix Suns will host the Utah Jazz on Friday night at 8 p.m. at the Footprint Center.

Eric Gay/AP Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots past San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Saturday, February 8

AZ Festival of Nations

When: Saturday - Sunday

Where: Mark Coronado Park, Surprise

Cost: $11.50 daily admission

AZ Festival of Nations is a multi-cultural festival that hosts international food and craft vendors, food trucks, a stage with international performances, personalities and entertainment, all while serving and supporting the diverse Arizona community.

Slush Motorsports Festival

When: 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Where: Firebird Motorsports Park, Chandler

Cost: $40 admission

Slush Motorsports Festival is excited to return to Firebird Motorsports Park on February 8! The day will feature a massive car show, drifting, autocross, drag racing, roll racing, burnouts, and more There is going to be tons of seat time for drivers and lots of activities for spectators.

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $75

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Matt Slocum/AP Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant, left, tries to keep the ball away from Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr., center, and Paul George during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Pete Holmes: Feelin' It Tour

When: Friday - Saturday | 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Stand Up Live

Cost: $30 general admission

Comedian Pete Holmes is performing his 'Feelin' It' tour at Phoenix Stand Up Live with four shows on Friday and Saturday nights.

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Comedian Pete Holmes poses at the Night of Comedy benefit honoring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Neuehouse in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Sunday, February 9

Arizona Renaissance Festival

When: Saturday - Sunday

Where: Arizona Renaissance Festival 12601 East US Highway 60 Gold Canyon, AZ

Cost: Tickets start at $36

Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! Take a stroll through the colorful Village of Fairhaven where history comes alive with non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive entertainment like no place else! Shop an abundance of arts and crafts in the village open-air artisan market with games and rides, valiant jousting knights on horseback, majestic falconry, beautiful mermaids and fairies, friendly dragons, delicious feasting, and so much more!