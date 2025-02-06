Things to do: WM Phoenix Open, Jurassic Quest, Savannah Bananas, AZ Festival of Nations, First Friday

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening in the Valley on February 7-9.
Friday, February 7
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: TPC Scottsdale
Cost: Friday and Saturday: $125 + Fees | Sunday: $75 + Fees
Home to the largest and most enthusiastic crowds in the game as well as the most iconic hole on the PGA TOUR – the famed 16th hole Coliseum – the WM Phoenix Open has captured the hearts of millions of golf fans around the world.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds
Cost: $25 admission
Jurassic Quest is the world’s largest, most popular dinosaur event with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family. Observe our herd of life size dinosaurs including Apatosaurus, Spinosaurus, and T.rex. Interact with dino trainers, baby dinos and watch a live Raptor Training Experience. Join “The Quest”, an interactive adventure with clues throughout the exhibit.
Simply the Best: The Music of Tina Turner
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: The Phoenix Symphony
Cost: Tickets start at $54
All hail the Queen of Rock ‘n Roll! Tina Turner is a music icon and a legendary survivor. Her songs provided the soundtrack of a generation and her story inspired hearts and minds around the world. Come celebrate her legacy with an evening of her biggest hits including “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” “Proud Mary,” and more.
When: Friday - Saturday
Where: Camelback Ranch, Glendale
Cost: Tickets are sold out and it is not recommended to try to buy them on resale websites.
The Savannah Bananas are coming to the Valley! They will be playing at Camelback Ranch in Glendale on Friday and Saturday.
When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free
First Friday is one of the nation's largest, self-guided art walks on the first Friday of every month from 6 to 10 p.m. Tour more than 70 galleries, venues and art-related spaces throughout the Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue arts districts.
Southern Soul Black History Month Celebration
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Shrine Auditorium
Cost: $50 admission
Get ready for an electrifying performance from the one and only Bigg Robb and his live band 'Da Problem Solvas.'
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $35
The Phoenix Suns will host the Utah Jazz on Friday night at 8 p.m. at the Footprint Center.
Saturday, February 8
When: Saturday - Sunday
Where: Mark Coronado Park, Surprise
Cost: $11.50 daily admission
AZ Festival of Nations is a multi-cultural festival that hosts international food and craft vendors, food trucks, a stage with international performances, personalities and entertainment, all while serving and supporting the diverse Arizona community.
When: 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Where: Firebird Motorsports Park, Chandler
Cost: $40 admission
Slush Motorsports Festival is excited to return to Firebird Motorsports Park on February 8! The day will feature a massive car show, drifting, autocross, drag racing, roll racing, burnouts, and more There is going to be tons of seat time for drivers and lots of activities for spectators.
Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $75
The Phoenix Suns will take on the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night at 7 p.m.
When: Friday - Saturday | 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Stand Up Live
Cost: $30 general admission
Comedian Pete Holmes is performing his 'Feelin' It' tour at Phoenix Stand Up Live with four shows on Friday and Saturday nights.
Sunday, February 9
When: Saturday - Sunday
Where: Arizona Renaissance Festival 12601 East US Highway 60 Gold Canyon, AZ
Cost: Tickets start at $36
Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! Take a stroll through the colorful Village of Fairhaven where history comes alive with non-stop, day-long, immersive and interactive entertainment like no place else! Shop an abundance of arts and crafts in the village open-air artisan market with games and rides, valiant jousting knights on horseback, majestic falconry, beautiful mermaids and fairies, friendly dragons, delicious feasting, and so much more!