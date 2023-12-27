Valley things to do this New Year's Eve weekend: Enchant, Decadence Arizona and more!

PHOENIX — It'll be a beautiful weekend in the Valley for the New Year's Eve holiday! Ready to have some fun with the family?
Looking to ring in the new year with some fun? Check out our Things To Do list, including events, specials and magical fun!
Here's our latest roundup of fun events happening around the Valley:
Friday, December 29
Enchant: The Mischievous Elf - Enchant is an ABC15 Arizona sponsor.
Enchant Christmas is an immersive experience at Salt River Fields, showcasing millions of lights and "the mischievous Elf," a fun walk-through maze!
In the maze, a mischievous little elf named Eddie and his pal Sparky the reindeer have misplaced eight toys meant for children on Santa’s list! Help find the missing toys before Santa’s big night!
When: Now - December 31
Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale
TICKET PRICING:
- Senior/Military - $30.60
- Night Owl (Provides access to the final 2-hour arrival window of Enchant) - $25
- Adults - $34
- Junior - $25.50
Chris Kattan at Desert Ridge Improv
When: 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. | Dec. 29 - Dec. 30
Where: Desert Ridge Improv, Phoenix
Cost: $25 General Admission
Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $65
Arizona National Livestock Show
When: Dec. 29-31
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds
Cost: Click here for information
Saturday, December 30
Snow Week at Arizona Science Center
When: Now - January 1
Where: Arizona Science Center, Phoenix
Cost: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
When: December 30-31
Where: Phoenix Raceway
Cost: Tickets start at $149
Seth Meyers at Mesa Arts Center
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center
Cost: Tickets start at $39.50
When: 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m. Saturday | 7 p.m. & 10 p.m. Sunday
Where: Tempe Improv
Cost: $30 General Admission
When: December 28-30
Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $30
Sunday, December 31
Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $35
John Mulaney at Arizona Financial Theatre
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Theater
Cost: Tickets start $158
LIST: New Year's Eve events, specials, and fun across the Valley to ring in 2024
NYE at Pedal Haus Brewery DTPHX
When: 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Where: Pedal Haus Brewery, Downtown Phoenix
Cost: $12 entry – tickets online or at the door while they last
NYE LIVE! At Westgate Entertainment District
When: 8 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Where: Westgate Entertainment District, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $36.75
Happy Noon Year Celebration at Children’s Museum of Phoenix
When: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix
Cost: $27 per non-member and $10 per member- kids under the age of 1 enter for free.
When: 11 p.m.
Where: Downtown Flagstaff
Cost: Free