Valley things to do this New Year's Eve weekend: Enchant, Decadence Arizona and more!

Multiple comedians and fun events for the holiday before the jump to 2024!
AP, Paw Patrol Live!, Arizona Science Center, Enchant
Posted at 1:30 PM, Dec 27, 2023
PHOENIX — It'll be a beautiful weekend in the Valley for the New Year's Eve holiday! Ready to have some fun with the family?

Looking to ring in the new year with some fun? Check out our Things To Do list, including events, specials and magical fun!

Here's our latest roundup of fun events happening around the Valley:

Friday, December 29

Enchant: The Mischievous Elf - Enchant is an ABC15 Arizona sponsor.

Enchant Christmas is an immersive experience at Salt River Fields, showcasing millions of lights and "the mischievous Elf," a fun walk-through maze!

In the maze, a mischievous little elf named Eddie and his pal Sparky the reindeer have misplaced eight toys meant for children on Santa’s list! Help find the missing toys before Santa’s big night!

When: Now - December 31
Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale

TICKET PRICING:

  • Senior/Military - $30.60
  • Night Owl (Provides access to the final 2-hour arrival window of Enchant) - $25 
  • Adults - $34
  • Junior - $25.50

Chris Kattan at Desert Ridge Improv

When: 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. | Dec. 29 - Dec. 30
Where: Desert Ridge Improv, Phoenix
Cost: $25 General Admission

Meet the cast: Season 24 of 'Dancing With The Stars'
Chris Kattan is an actor best known for his characters on seven seasons of "Saturday Night Live."

Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $65

Arizona National Livestock Show

When: Dec. 29-31
Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds
Cost: Click here for information

Saturday, December 30

Snow Week at Arizona Science Center

When: Now - January 1
Where: Arizona Science Center, Phoenix
Cost: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Snow Week at AZ Science Center.jpg

Decadence Arizona

When: December 30-31
Where: Phoenix Raceway
Cost: Tickets start at $149

Seth Meyers at Mesa Arts Center

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center
Cost: Tickets start at $39.50

Seth Meyers
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1237 -- Pictured: Host Seth Meyers during the monologue on December 16, 2021 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Pete Holmes at Tempe Improv

When: 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m. Saturday | 7 p.m. & 10 p.m. Sunday
Where: Tempe Improv
Cost: $30 General Admission

Pete Holmes
Comedian Pete Holmes poses at the Night of Comedy benefit honoring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Neuehouse in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Paw Patrol Live! Heroes Unite

When: December 28-30
Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $30

Paw Patrol.jpeg
Sunday, December 31

Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 6 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $35

John Mulaney at Arizona Financial Theatre

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Theater
Cost: Tickets start $158

John Mulaney
File image of John Mulaney; May 21, 2018.

NYE at Pedal Haus Brewery DTPHX

When: 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Where: Pedal Haus Brewery, Downtown Phoenix
Cost: $12 entry – tickets online or at the door while they last

NYE LIVE! At Westgate Entertainment District

When: 8 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Where: Westgate Entertainment District, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $36.75

Happy Noon Year Celebration at Children’s Museum of Phoenix

When: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix
Cost: $27 per non-member and $10 per member- kids under the age of 1 enter for free.

The Great Pinecone Drop

When: 11 p.m.
Where: Downtown Flagstaff
Cost: Free

Pinecone Drop in Flagstaff

