Valley things to do this New Year's Eve weekend: Enchant, Decadence Arizona and more!

PHOENIX — It'll be a beautiful weekend in the Valley for the New Year's Eve holiday! Ready to have some fun with the family?

Looking to ring in the new year with some fun? Check out our Things To Do list, including events, specials and magical fun!

Here's our latest roundup of fun events happening around the Valley:

Friday, December 29

Enchant: The Mischievous Elf - Enchant is an ABC15 Arizona sponsor.

Enchant Christmas is an immersive experience at Salt River Fields, showcasing millions of lights and "the mischievous Elf," a fun walk-through maze!

In the maze, a mischievous little elf named Eddie and his pal Sparky the reindeer have misplaced eight toys meant for children on Santa’s list! Help find the missing toys before Santa’s big night!

When: Now - December 31

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale

TICKET PRICING:



Senior/Military - $30.60

Night Owl (Provides access to the final 2-hour arrival window of Enchant) - $25

Adults - $34

Junior - $25.50

Chris Kattan at Desert Ridge Improv

When: 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. | Dec. 29 - Dec. 30

Where: Desert Ridge Improv, Phoenix

Cost: $25 General Admission

ABC Chris Kattan is an actor best known for his characters on seven seasons of "Saturday Night Live."

Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $65

Arizona National Livestock Show

When: Dec. 29-31

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds

Cost: Click here for information

Saturday, December 30

Snow Week at Arizona Science Center

When: Now - January 1

Where: Arizona Science Center, Phoenix

Cost: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Arizona Science Center

Decadence Arizona

When: December 30-31

Where: Phoenix Raceway

Cost: Tickets start at $149

Seth Meyers at Mesa Arts Center

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center

Cost: Tickets start at $39.50

NBC/AP LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1237 -- Pictured: Host Seth Meyers during the monologue on December 16, 2021 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Pete Holmes at Tempe Improv

When: 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m. Saturday | 7 p.m. & 10 p.m. Sunday

Where: Tempe Improv

Cost: $30 General Admission

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Comedian Pete Holmes poses at the Night of Comedy benefit honoring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Neuehouse in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Paw Patrol Live! Heroes Unite

When: December 28-30

Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Paw Patrol Live!

Sunday, December 31

Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $35

John Mulaney at Arizona Financial Theatre

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Theater

Cost: Tickets start $158

2018 Invision File image of John Mulaney; May 21, 2018.

LIST: New Year's Eve events, specials, and fun across the Valley to ring in 2024

NYE at Pedal Haus Brewery DTPHX

When: 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Where: Pedal Haus Brewery, Downtown Phoenix

Cost: $12 entry – tickets online or at the door while they last

NYE LIVE! At Westgate Entertainment District

When: 8 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Where: Westgate Entertainment District, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $36.75

Happy Noon Year Celebration at Children’s Museum of Phoenix

When: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix

Cost: $27 per non-member and $10 per member- kids under the age of 1 enter for free.

The Great Pinecone Drop

When: 11 p.m.

Where: Downtown Flagstaff

Cost: Free